Israel criticised after voting against pro-Ukraine UN resolution
U.S joins Israel and Russia in voting against resolution
Israel has joined the United States in voting against a United Nations General Assembly resolution upholding Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
The resolution, marking the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, also called for an end to hostilities and a peaceful resolution to the conflict.
It passed with 93 countries voting in favour, while 65 abstained.
Eighteen nations opposed it, including the U.S., Israel, Russia, Hungary, Nicaragua, Sudan, Mali, the Marshall Islands, Haiti, Eritrea, Niger and Palau.
The vote marked the first time since the war began that both Israel and the U.S. opposed a Ukraine-related resolution at the UN.
It reflected a shift in Washington’s stance following former President Donald Trump’s recent criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his alignment with Russian positions.
Israel’s decision to vote against the resolution drew sharp criticism.
Gilad Kariv, chairman of the Knesset’s Immigration, Absorption and Diaspora Affairs Committee, called the move a “moral and ethical disgrace.”
“On the day the world marks three years since Russia’s assault on Ukraine, Israel has chosen to vote against the attacked party,” Kariv said.
“This is a moral and ethical failure that could ultimately harm Israel. The free world must stand with Ukraine, not reward an aggressor that undermines fundamental values of sovereignty and democracy.”
Ukraine’s ambassador to Israel expressed sharp criticism. “I constantly receive phone calls from Israeli ministers, Knesset members, and ordinary citizens who say how ashamed they are of this vote,” said Ambassador Yevgen Korniychuk.
