Israel excluded from UN victims of terror exhibition
UN marks International Day but fails to mention Israel
Jenni Frazer is a freelance journalist
The United Nations marked the International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to Victims of Terror on Wednesday with a large-scale exhibition in the foyer of its New York building — but with no reference at all to Israeli victims of terror.
Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, made a furious video highlighting the omission, which he then posted on Twitter/X. He told viewers: “Soon, it will be a year since October 7, the most horrific terror attack since the Holocaust. Yet the disgraceful UN did not see fit to include even a single Israeli terror victim, in the exhibition it is presenting for this day of remembrance”.
He declared: “There are no words left to describe how morally corrupt and twisted the UN is. It’s simply a disgrace”.
Walking around the display panels, Ambassador Erdan said that there were expected references to terror attacks such as 9/11 and Boston, and also to other incidents in Indonesia and Kenya. But there was nothing, he said, relating to Israel.
On one panel, headed Palestine 2019, the visitor is shown a picture of a woman called Maysoon Salama. “When you look at the fine print,” Mr Erdan said, “you realise that she was a Palestinian who was injured in a terror attack in New Zealand”. This, he claimed, was the sole reference to Middle East terrorism.
A spokesperson for the UN’s Counter-Terrorism Office, Laurence Gerard, responded. She said: “The exhibition was launched in 2022 with victims of prior terrorist attacks.
“Since then, it has been also shown in multiple locations including Spain, Nigeria and at the UN Headquarters in July-August 2023 to mark for the International Day of Victims of Terrorism and in September 2022, on the occasion of the Global Congress of Victims of Terrorism.
“The Memories exhibition features victims and survivors of terrorism from across the world who share the personal meaning tied to physical objects and memories that have supported their long-term recovery and healing journeys.
“The International Day aims to pay tribute, honour, and remember all victims of terrorism regardless of their nationality, ethnicity or religion. The United Nations stands in solidarity with all the victims of terrorism around the world and aims to uphold their rights and support their needs”.
While the fact that the exhibition pre-dates October 7 2023 is a valid response, Ms Gerard’s answer does not explain the total absence of any reference to prior terror attacks on Israelis. Jewish News has asked for further clarification.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.