Israel Experience: a demonstration of hope, unity and resilience

If you are missing being able to holiday in Israel there is a great opportunity to experience the very best of its food, wine, whisky and artistry in north London next week.

The Israel Government Tourist Office and the Israel Engagement Hub are collaborating on a very special event for the community on 6 November between 6pm and 9pm (age 18+, north-west London location).

There will be kosher street food, live graffiti by Israeli artist Benzi Brofman, music by Yagel and Uria Haroush, wines from Kedem and whisky from Milk & Honey plus the and a chance to win a return flight to Tel Aviv on El Al.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Representatives of Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Akko, Eilat and Tiberias will all be there to chat to.

Michael Ben Baruch, Director UK & Ireland, Israel Government Tourist Office says: “We are delighted to organise this special evening with Israel Engagement Hub and have the opportunity to highlight the best of Israel’s flavours, sounds and colours. Israel is going through difficult times so until it feels right for you to visit again, we want to bring the beauty, creativity, diversity and wonderful flavours of Israel to you. This is our way to give back to the Jewish community in the UK for their unwavering support, particularly during this challenging year.

“When the time is right, hopefully soon, we encourage our Jewish brothers and sisters to keep visiting Israel, as each visit delivers hope and a message of support to the people of Israel. In these moments, a visit holds deeper significance, symbolising strength, and unity. Visit Israel, support Israel.”

18:00-19:00 – Israeli street food, Israeli gin, wine and whiskey tastings, and more

19:00-21:00 – Live music by Yagel & Uria Haroush and open bar for a chance to speak with the regions’ representatives.

Tickets cost £5 (18+) and can be purchased at shul.co.uk/fair. Location will be disclosed to ticketholders after purchase.