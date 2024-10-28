Israel Experience: a demonstration of hope, unity and resilience
Special event in north London with Israeli food, wine, whisky and artistry
Louisa Walters is Features Editor at the Jewish News and specialises in food and travel writing
If you are missing being able to holiday in Israel there is a great opportunity to experience the very best of its food, wine, whisky and artistry in north London next week.
The Israel Government Tourist Office and the Israel Engagement Hub are collaborating on a very special event for the community on 6 November between 6pm and 9pm (age 18+, north-west London location).
There will be kosher street food, live graffiti by Israeli artist Benzi Brofman, music by Yagel and Uria Haroush, wines from Kedem and whisky from Milk & Honey plus the and a chance to win a return flight to Tel Aviv on El Al.
Representatives of Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Akko, Eilat and Tiberias will all be there to chat to.
Michael Ben Baruch, Director UK & Ireland, Israel Government Tourist Office says: “We are delighted to organise this special evening with Israel Engagement Hub and have the opportunity to highlight the best of Israel’s flavours, sounds and colours. Israel is going through difficult times so until it feels right for you to visit again, we want to bring the beauty, creativity, diversity and wonderful flavours of Israel to you. This is our way to give back to the Jewish community in the UK for their unwavering support, particularly during this challenging year.
“When the time is right, hopefully soon, we encourage our Jewish brothers and sisters to keep visiting Israel, as each visit delivers hope and a message of support to the people of Israel. In these moments, a visit holds deeper significance, symbolising strength, and unity. Visit Israel, support Israel.”
18:00-19:00 – Israeli street food, Israeli gin, wine and whiskey tastings, and more
19:00-21:00 – Live music by Yagel & Uria Haroush and open bar for a chance to speak with the regions’ representatives.
Tickets cost £5 (18+) and can be purchased at shul.co.uk/fair. Location will be disclosed to ticketholders after purchase.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.