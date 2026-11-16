Israel has voted. Now a future for all its citizens must be secured

“In the end of a Shakespearean tragedy”, my father used to say, “the stage is littered with corpses. In a Chekhovian tragedy everyone (well, almost everyone) end up dissatisfied, disappointed, disillusioned – but alive”. He hoped, or course, that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict would end in the Chekhovian way. In the meantime, the parable is fair description of the latest Israeli election and its aftermath.

The results are clear enough, with Netanyahu’s coalition about to be ousted by 67 supporters of Gadi Eisenkot’s ‘Bloc of Change’ out of 120 Knesset members. To be sure, this is not a “blue tsunami” as in the US midterm election, but still a decisive win. This is a good time to state a relevant truth: the Israeli political disagreement is far deeper, more acutely felt and more verbally violent than the American debate. Over there, voters shifted from supporting to opposing Trump for economic reasons and an unsuccessful war. Over here, the Netanyahu base voters in the towns ravaged by Hamas on 7 October still vote Likud, and most of the ultra-Orthodox Jews still vote for their rabbinical-led parties, come what may. About 40% percent of Jewish Israelis cast their ballot as a matter of faith (in rabbi-mediated God) or belief (in “King Bibi” and in false facts from his loyal media) rather than realistic reckoning. The good news for Israel’s moderates is that a majority of Zionist Jews (secular or moderate-religious) support an Eisenkot government.

Even better news come from the Arab parties. Liberal Israelis are delighted that our Muslim, Druze and Christian-Arab fellow citizens have finally flexed their electoral muscle almost to its full power. The result, 19 Knesset seats for the Joint List and Ra’am parties, is from my viewpoint a wonderful turn of events, allowing Israel’s 20% Arab citizens (many of them, but not all, also defining their peoplehood as Palestinian) to take their just share in this battered but standing democracy. Their leaders, specifically Mansour Abbas and Ahmed Tibi, made their voices lucidly heard, sharp and witty. What they are saying would have brought tears of joy to Israel’s founding generation: most Israeli Arab citizens now fully support Israel’s existence. In a recent poll they gave almost 80% support for the principles of the Declaration of Independence – a national home for the Jews and a commitment to civil equality to all. These days, more vocally than ever before, the Arab parties are proudly entering the political fray in support of a Bloc of Change coalition.

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Of course, this meaningful boost to Israeli democracy is problem ridden. While all the Arab party leaders assertively condemn the 7 October massacre and declare their loyalty to the Israeli democracy, some of them have not been willing to declare Hamas a terrorist organization. The reasons include fear for their family’s safety or a more nuanced hat tip to the Hamas-led civil infrastructure in Gaza. Some have even walked out of the Knesset plenary when the national anthem, HaTikvah, was sung.

Such attitudes are not well-received by many Jewish Israelis. A major cause for distrust is security-based, or in other words fear of Israeli Arabs as an alleged fifth column aiming for terror and destruction. The simple fact that Arab Israelis offered help and sympathy to their Jewish co-citizens on 7 October rather than join Hamas has not fully sunk in. Yet in historical perspective, the Arab entry into engaged and responsible citizenship is a glorious victory of moderate Zionism. As to Hatikvah, which I love, it was written in the early 20th century from the viewpoint of “a Jew’s soul”, and so a simple solution, long discussed, would be to add a few more inclusive lines embracing the non-Jewish Israelis. But such a step would require a positive and future-looking attitude, which Likud and its partners sorely lack.

Unfortunately but predictably, Netanyahu’s opening speech in the new Knesset set the tone for an extremist and untruthful onslaught against Arab Israelis as “terror supporters”. Eisenkot, the ultimate centrist and likely future prime minister, responded in a brief and terse one-liner. Throwing dirt at the Arab citizens, he said, contradict the Declaration of Independence. Impressively, a recent poll among Israeli Palestinians and Druze shows almost 80% support for that very Declaration, the perennial masthead of Zionist liberalism.

If Eisenkot’s own partners, notably Avigdor Lieberman, will continue to oppose the Arab parties’ active participation in the coalition, Eisenkot will be forced to reach an uncomfortable agreement with one of the ultra-Orthodox parties. This means a retreat from the Bloc of Change’s important electoral promise to draw the long-sheltered Haredi communities, especially the men, into core curriculum teaching, military draft and paid employment. Even if Lieberman throws his weight to appease the ultra-Orthodox leaders rather than rely on the Arab parties, he is now fully aware that a 59% of his voters, according to a recent Hebrew University poll, prefer the latter to the former.

We cannot yet predict the outcome of the coalition-building process. Worse, Netanyahu seems to be heading for another war with Iran along with fellow lame duck Donald Trump. Dangerous and illegitimate as such a step might be, the fact is that over a half of the Israelis would not put this dangerous step beyond him.

Meanwhile, new winds are blowing in the new Knesset. Some members, notably the Democrats, are moving ahead with new legislation to annul the former parliament’s laws blocking the independence of the judiciary and threatening civil equality for women and for minorities. Even more urgently, under proposed laws prime ministerial tenure will be limited to two terms, and a state commission of inquiry into the 7 October disaster and the ensuing Gaza war will finally be appointed. This last point is very painful, but its announcement is already encouraging the groups hurt most: bereaved families, former hostages, the grieving kibbutz communities attempting to rebuild and heal.

The bottom line is civic solidarity. No longer inner-Jewish, it is now about the whole citizenry. No longer hostile to liberals and left-wingers, no longer ignoring or even attacking bereaved families and demonstrators belonging to the wrong political side. No longer oblivious or even gleeful about the sad state of Gaza’s civilians, but open for a horizon for a future agreement. No longer supportive of violent settlers in the West Bank but curbing their wild west reign of the hilltops. Perhaps, at long last, Arab Israeli citizens can step into the role predicted by the Declaration of Independence – mediators and peace makers.

Israel cannot rush its process of healing. Nor can Eisenkot and his partners oblige every crude demand by Israel-bashers and detractors, who mostly want Israel to disappear. Rather than disappear, we are hoping to rebuild. And, thanks to our Arab fellow-citizens, the gates of true liberal democracy are finally open.