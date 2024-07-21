Israel intercepts missile from Yemen fired at port of Eilat

Israel has confirmed its air defences intercepted a surface-to-surface missile launched by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement at the Red Sea city of Eilat.

The Israeli military said its Arrow 3 missile defence system shot down the missile on Sunday before it crossed into Israeli territory.

Air raid sirens had been activated ahead of the attempted attack on Eilat, leaving residents running for shelter.

“The IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted a surface-to-surface missile that approached Israeli territory from Yemen using the ‘Arrow 3’ Aerial Defense System,” the IDF said.

On Saturday Israeli warplanes carried out an air raid near Yemen’s Hodeidah port hitting Houthi military targets.

The attack was in response to a drone launched from Yemen that hit the centre of Tel Aviv on Friday, killing one man and wounding four others.

Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant said: “The Houthis attacked us over 200 times. The first time that they harmed an Israeli citizen, we struck them. And we will do this in any place where it may be required.”

On Sunday the Yemen-based Houthi-run Al Masirah news site reported that the terror group took responsibility for the Eilat attack, adding that the Houthis launched multiple missiles at Israel.