Israel intercepts missile from Yemen fired at port of Eilat
Houthis claim responsibilty for attempted attack on Eilat on Sunday
Israel has confirmed its air defences intercepted a surface-to-surface missile launched by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement at the Red Sea city of Eilat.
The Israeli military said its Arrow 3 missile defence system shot down the missile on Sunday before it crossed into Israeli territory.
Air raid sirens had been activated ahead of the attempted attack on Eilat, leaving residents running for shelter.
“The IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted a surface-to-surface missile that approached Israeli territory from Yemen using the ‘Arrow 3’ Aerial Defense System,” the IDF said.
On Saturday Israeli warplanes carried out an air raid near Yemen’s Hodeidah port hitting Houthi military targets.
The attack was in response to a drone launched from Yemen that hit the centre of Tel Aviv on Friday, killing one man and wounding four others.
Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant said: “The Houthis attacked us over 200 times. The first time that they harmed an Israeli citizen, we struck them. And we will do this in any place where it may be required.”
On Sunday the Yemen-based Houthi-run Al Masirah news site reported that the terror group took responsibility for the Eilat attack, adding that the Houthis launched multiple missiles at Israel.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.