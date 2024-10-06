Israel is a melting pot of co-existing cultures!

“Unity, to be real, must stand the severest strain without breaking,” said Mahatma Gandhi. And after an exhausting year of war this is certainly true of Israel, where minority communities live and thrive side by side even in dark times.

That support for Israel from the diaspora has never been more important goes without saying, but it is the return of visitors which matters most to all the different groups who live there. They are waiting to greet people with open arms.

In the next part of a series from Jewish News with the Israeli Government Tourist Office, we look at the full spectrum of Israeli life, as it never gets reported globally. We meet the minority communities who have fantastic businesses and defy the false narrative by introducing the citizens of other faiths who have fascinating stories to tell and are waiting to serve customers.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

For many of us, Jewish heritage rightly sits at the heart of our love for and connection to Israel. That should never be lost. But Israel is a diverse, colourful country. I had the pleasure of meeting some members of other communities who live and work alongside the Jewish majority, playing key roles in Israeli society.

Take the Druze, for instance. They have been in Israel for around 1000 years. Like their Jewish neighbours, they have been directly affected by Hezbollah’s near-daily rocket attacks on the north. In August, a rocket launched from Lebanon by the terror group hit Majdal Shams. Twelve Druze children playing football were killed. The outpouring of love from the rest of Israel made clear this community’s important place in society.

When visiting the Druze, we were immediately plied with food and drink – a typical example of this group’s hospitality – and told the fascinating history of this secretive religion. While many elements of this faith remain known to members only (there are no converts), they are keen to explain what they can. This includes their fierce loyalty to the State of Israel, stemming from a belief that the country you’re born into is the country you’re from – there is no aspiration for another homeland.

They also feel strong ancient bonds with Jews, with whom they serve in the IDF. Druze men first begin serving in special military units in 1948. Then, in 1956, Druze leaders asked to be drafted, as Jewish men are. Units are now fully integrated, with some Druze holding very senior military roles. While conscription does not apply to the Druze community in the Golan Heights, who originated in Syria, many of them now volunteer too. Druze women contribute in other ways, partaking in a national service programme.

Back home, the Druze use traditional methods for agricultural work – we were shown huge, rather dramatic looking equipment! They live in homes surrounded by vineyards. The Druze village I visit is Ussifya, on Mount Carmel. Staring into the green against the bright blue sky on a sunny day really does take the breath away. As does the Druze significant contribution to the vibrancy of Israel life. Even their flag has five colours, representing the five prophets of their religion.

The Circassians are an even smaller community, but, like the Druze, they are integral to the country. In Israel, the Circassians live in two villages – one of which is Kfar Kama. To call this village spotless would be an understatement. There is not one thing out of place, not one piece of rubbish in the streets, the houses white and gleaming. Walking through feels like being on a movie set. In fact, Kfar Kama is one of just 32 areas around the world recognised by UN Tourism (UNWTO) as one the Best Tourism Villages. Both the residents and the Israelis as a whole are, not surprisingly, rather proud of this and work hard to maintain the high standards set.

While the Circassian faith has changed over the years, they are now almost all Muslim. Yet there is no animosity towards Jews. In 1958 they asked to be drafted into the IDF. While they continue to maintain their own dress, traditions and language, Circassian children learn alongside Jewish children at school. Starting the interaction and integration at a young age help builds important bonds heading into adulthood.

Food is a huge part of their culture and the cheesecake served at the local cafe was up there with the best I’ve ever had (sorry, Mum!). Their cheese itself is incredible too – fresh, rich and creamy. It is the perfect complement to the bread also made in the village.

Circassian Israelis have competed in top level international sport. Yanal Ashmouz is a Mixed Martial Arts athlete from Kfar Kama, competing in the UFC. Bibars Natcho was the first Muslim and the first Circassian to captain the Israeli football team. Things are not always straightforward, not least because the Circassians do have the ultimate hope of their own homeland after facing brutality from Russia in the Balkans, where they are originally from. However, these athletes are proud to represent Israel and our Circassian guide emphasised that the community is happy to be in Israel. It feels that facing genocide and attempted extermination gives Jews and Circassians a shared understanding, tying the two together in some ways.

Meanwhile, sitting in the heart of the Judean Mountains, the Mony Winery is perhaps one of the best demonstrations of all elements of Israeli society living and working together. Jews, Christians and Muslims all contribute fully to the business. Arab-Christian winemaker Shakib Artoul works alongside his Jewish counterpart Sasson Ben Aharon. Artoul describes himself as “proud” of his role. His Muslim colleagues obviously do not deal with alcohol production but work on the land, contributing to products like olive oil. (The site boasts 100 hectares of grapes and 100 hectares of olives.)

Visits to wineries such as Mony have become increasingly popular in recent years. Sipping a chilled, refreshing Caladoc rosé while sitting in the cool of an ancient cave, it is easy to see why.

When visiting the towns, villages and business where Druze, Circassians, Arabs, Christians and Jews all live and work together, I’m struck by how different the reality of Israel is compared to the story told to the wider world. Deep down many of us know that is the case, but being on the ground really brings it home.

Like any diverse country, the different communities in Israel have to compromise and find different ways to respect each other and exist together. Nobody pretends things are always easy. But after talking to these different groups, it is clear that all parts of Israeli society are determined to work together to help the country bounce back. Welcoming visitors from around the world is the ultimate sign of support for their united efforts.

To see part one of Israel Travel Celebration visit https://www.jewishnews.co.uk/what-you-dont-know-about-israel/