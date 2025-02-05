‘Israel is Ready’ for Saudi peace, blare billboards in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and DC
The signs appeared as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prepared to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump
Amid mounting talk of a peace deal between Saudi Arabia and Israel, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman made his first-first appearance in Jerusalem on Monday — on a billboard.
Giant posters featuring Prince Mohammed shaking hands with U.S. President Donald Trump against the backdrop of an Israeli flag were unveiled in Jerusalem and other cities with the message, “Israel is Ready.”
The billboards also appeared in multiple locations in Tel Aviv and on mobile trucks near Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s meetings in Washington, D.C. They are part of a campaign by the Coalition for Regional Security, a group of Israeli security, diplomacy and business leaders formed after Oct. 7 to advocate for a regional defence alliance against Iran and its proxies.
“This is the very first time that the crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman MBS, appears on billboards in Israel, itself an historic act,” said Lianne Pollak-David, a founding partner of the Coalition for Regional Security and former advisor in Israel’s National Security Council.
The group called on the American president and the de facto Saudi ruler to “reshape history.”
“Saudi-Israel normalisation will transform the Middle East, securing our shared future against Iranian aggression and regional instability. It’s time for moderate forces to come together,” the group said in a statement. “It’s time for a new regional order. The day after is now. We are ready. Israel is ready.”
The group cited a poll conducted last month with the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv, which found that 72.5% of Israelis support a U.S.-led plan linking hostage returns, Saudi normalisation, a regional security alliance against Iran, and a “path toward Palestinian separation.” The group advocates for the gradual detachment of the Palestinians from Israel, rather than the rapid creation of an independent Palestinian state.
“Israel is ready to declare a separation path from the Palestinians in a gradual and secure manner as part of a regional arrangement,” Pollak-David said.
The campaign comes as Netanyahu prepares to meet with Trump, who views a Saudi-Israel normalisation deal as a desired extension of the Abraham Accords between Israel and Arab countries struck during his first term.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.