Israel may head to elections as Charedi parties rebel over army conscription
Netanyahu has faced crises over the Charedi draft in the past and usually overcome them, though the issue has also stymied past coalitions
Israel’s government may fall soon as one of its Charedi Orthodox factions threatens to leave because of a dispute over the military draft.
Israel requires all of its Jewish citizens to enlist in the military but has carved out an exception for haredi Orthodox men in a deal dating back to the state’s early days. The draft exemption, which is not anchored in law, has sparked protest for decades that has intensified during Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza, as Israeli reservists have served repeated, months-long tours. Last year, the Israeli Supreme Court ordered the government to start drafting Charedi men.
Charedi politicians have demanded that the exemption continue, but progress on a bill has stalled. Now one of the Charedi parties, United Torah Judaism, has said it will pull out of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s governing coalition, which is a mix of right-wing and religious parties.
If the other Charedi party, Shas, also withdraws, Netanyahu will lose his majority in parliament, which would force elections.
Netanyahu has faced crises over the Charedi draft in the past and usually overcome them, though the issue has also stymied past coalitions of his.
Most Israelis, polls show, oppose his prosecution of the war in Gaza, and predict that if elections were held today, he would struggle to win another term.
