Israel targets senior Hezbollah commander in strike on Beirut
IDF says Beirut attack a response to ' murder of the children in Majdal Shams and the killing of numerous additional Israeli civilians'
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Israel has said it carried out a targeted strike in Beirut against the Hezbollah commander it said was responsible for last weekend’s deadly strike on the Druze village of Majdal Shams.
Reports said the strike had targeted the head of the armed group Hezbollah’s operations room, naming him as Muhsin Shukr, also known as Fuad Shukr.
It was unclear whether he was killed in the strike on suburb of the city known to be a stronghold for the Lebanese terror group at around 7:40 p.m. (1640 GMT).
Pro-Hezbollah channels later claimed he had survived, although two people were said to have died, and buildings collapsed.
“The IDF carried out a targeted strike in Beirut, on the commander responsible for the murder of the children in Majdal Shams and the killing of numerous additional Israeli civilians,” Israel’s military said in a statement.
Lebanon’s state-run national news agency also said an Israeli strike had targeted the area around Hezbollah’s Shura Council in the Haret Hreik neighbourhood of the capital.
Earlier in the UK the escalation in fighting between Israel and Lebanese militant group Hezbollah is “extremely concerning”, Downing Street said.
The Prime Minister’s official spokesman told reporters: “We are deeply concerned about the situation and the risk of further escalation and destabilisation.
“I think as the PM has said before, the situation on the northern border of Israel is extremely concerning, and we’re calling on all parties to de-escalate.
“We urge both the Israeli and Lebanese governments to engage with the US-led discussions to reach a political settlement and resolve these tensions diplomatically.”
The U.S. said it will continue pursuing diplomacy to avert an escalation of the conflict between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah, the State Department said on Tuesday.
“We’re continuing to work toward a diplomatic resolution that would allow Israeli and Lebanese civilians to return to their homes and live in peace and security. We certainly want to avoid any kind of escalation,” State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel told a briefing.
Twelve people, aged between 10 and 20, were murdered and at least 38 wounded when a rocket struck near a football pitch in the Druze town of Majdal Shams, in the Golan Heights on Saturday evening.
Israel and the US firmly blamed Hezbollah for the shocking attack, but they denied responsibility.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.