Israel to deport British activist after entering military zone
Janet Awinyi Adyeri held in Israeli prison ahead of removal scheduled for Wednesday
A British human rights activist is set to be deported from Israel after being arrested in South Hebron Hills and accused of entering a closed military zone.
Janet Awinyi Adyeri, 35, was detained on Monday and remains in custody at Givon Prison near Ramla. The Interior Ministry has ordered her deportation, which is expected to take place on Wednesday.
Israeli police say Adyeri violated a military closure order and disrupted public order by refusing to identify herself and alleged threatening a settlement security coordinator. During her interrogation, authorities linked her to social media posts critical of Israeli soldiers and alleged ties to a boycott movement.
However, her lawyer, Riham Nasra, disputed those claims, telling Haaretz that Adyeri was not questioned about any online activity or political affiliations. According to Nasra, Adyeri had declined to show ID to a settler but did present her passport to an Israeli soldier before being ordered to leave the area. She was arrested after requesting the return of her passport.
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir shared the police statement on X, writing: “Anyone who acts against the State of Israel will face a firm police response. The games are over.”
The case follows a broader pattern of deportations targeting foreign activists in the West Bank. At least 16 individuals have been expelled since October 2023 for alleged involvement in protests, closures, or affiliations with pro-Palestinian groups.
Adyeri entered Israel as a tourist and was initially detained by Hebron police before being transferred to the Judea and Samaria central investigative unit.
The Israeli government has not issued an official statement beyond police reports.
The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said in a statement to Jewish News: “We are supporting a British woman who is detained in Israel and are in contact with the local authorities.”
