Israel urges Eurovision visitors to leave Jewish symbols at home

Israel’s National Security Council (NSC) has advised citizens travelling to Eurovision in Switzerland to avoid displaying Jewish or Israeli symbols in public, citing fears of violence at expected protests.

In updated travel guidance, the NSC warned that anti-Israel demonstrators may use the contest, which runs until 18 May in Basel, as cover for potential attacks. “It is recommended to stay away from these centres of friction and demonstrations, which may escalate into violence,” the council said.

More than 360 protests linked to the Israel-Palestine conflict have taken place across Switzerland in the past year, the NSC said, and further action is anticipated during Eurovision, particularly near the Israeli delegation.

The security alert comes amid growing international scrutiny over Israel’s participation. More than 70 former Eurovision contestants and Ireland’s national broadcaster, RTÉ, have called for Israel to be banned from the competition. Organisers rejected those demands and reaffirmed their decision to allow Israeli singer Yuval Raphael, a survivor of the Nova festival massacre, to compete.

The NSC said the risk to Israeli travellers abroad had increased significantly since the Hamas-led 7 October attack and the subsequent war in Gaza. It pointed to recent incidents in Brazil and the Netherlands, where former or serving IDF soldiers faced threats after their locations were shared on social media.

“Various terrorist groups – global jihadist groups, Hamas, Shiite organisations, Iran and Hezbollah – are actively working to carry out attacks on Israelis and Jews in Israel and abroad,” the statement said. “Since the beginning of the war, dozens of attempted terrorist attacks against Israelis around the world have been thwarted.”

Israelis were urged not to post about IDF service or their locations online, avoid demonstrations, and refrain from attending events linked to Israel unless secured. “Avoid displaying Israeli and Jewish symbols in public,” the NSC said, adding that local authorities should be informed of any threats.

The council also advised downloading the Home Front Command app for real-time updates and instructed travellers to note down emergency and embassy contacts while in Switzerland.