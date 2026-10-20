Israeli and Hungarian Ministers meet; discuss antisemitism and humanitarian law

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog has praised Hungary for its “clear and unequivocal” stance against antisemitism during talks in Budapest in which Hungary’s new president also stressed the need for international humanitarian law to be respected in the Middle East.

Mr Herzog was welcomed by Hungarian President András Baka at the Sándor Palace on Tuesday morning, where the two leaders held a private meeting, followed by wider talks before addressing the media.

Mr Baka said the pair had reviewed the security situation in the Middle East and used his statement to the media to emphasise the humanitarian impact of the conflict on both Israelis and Palestinians.

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He said: “I believe that international humanitarian law must be respected and that aid must reach those who need it.”

“Israelis and Palestinians must receive security and dignity, and any lasting peace must involve families on both sides believing their children can grow up free from fear.”

The visit comes at a significant moment in Israeli-Hungarian relations following the election of Prime Minister Péter Magyar and the end of Viktor Orbán’s long period in power. Orbán and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were seen as close allies.

Mr Herzog reinforced the historic ties between the two countries and Hungary’s record of support for Israel, while signalling Israel’s desire to maintain the relationship under the country’s new leadership.

“Hungary has been a friend and an ally on this long and difficult path,” he said, adding that Budapest had played an important role in promoting “balanced and constructive relations between Israel and the European Union”.

He congratulated Mr Magyar on his election and said he was looking forward to meeting him later in the day to pursue further cooperation.

“The Prime Minister’s election last May was an expression of Hungarian democracy and of the vitality and energy of the Hungarian nation,” Mr Herzog said.

The Israeli president also highlighted what he described as the continuing threat posed by Iran and its proxies, arguing that the danger extended far beyond the Middle East.

“They may sit in the Middle East, but they threaten the entire world,” he said. “And the alliance of freedom-loving nations is critical in confronting it.”

Against the backdrop of the approaching 70th anniversary of the 1956 Hungarian Revolution, Mr Herzog drew parallels between the experiences of Hungary and Israel and their struggles for national freedom and sovereignty.

“History has taught both of our nations that freedom and autonomy cannot be taken for granted,” he said. “And that it is a value that is worth protecting and defending, even at great cost.”

A significant part of the two presidents’ remarks focused on Hungary’s Jewish community and antisemitism.

Mr Herzog recalled the centuries of Jewish life in Hungary and the “extraordinary contributions” made by Hungarian Jews, while also invoking the destruction of the country’s Jewish communities during the Holocaust.

He thanked Hungary for its approach to contemporary antisemitism, saying: “I am very grateful to Hungary for its clear and unequivocal policy of zero tolerance for antisemitism in all of its forms and for ensuring the protection of Jewish life on this soil.”

Mr Baka similarly declared that Hungary remained a safe country for Jews from all backgrounds.

“Hungary condemns antisemitism in all its forms and in the strongest possible terms,” he said. “We maintain a policy of zero tolerance towards antisemitism and are firmly committed to protecting Jewish communities and ensuring their safety.”

He described relations with Israel as “cordial and stable” and said Hungary intended to continue its economic and diplomatic cooperation with the country.

“Israel is also an important economic partner, and we intend to continue our pragmatic cooperation in the years ahead,” he said.

Both presidents also invoked the approaching anniversary of the 1956 Hungarian Revolution.

Mr Baka noted that the uprising took place at the same time as the Suez Crisis and said that, seven decades later, the lessons remained relevant.

“We must never take peace, security, and stability for granted,” he said.

“It is our responsibility to learn from the past and to work towards a safer, more stable, and more peaceful future for the generations to come.”

Mr Herzog held separate talks with Prime Minister Magyar during his visit while attending the Voice of the People conference in Budapest.