Israeli Arab man allegedly swore allegiance to ISIS, tried to join group in Syria
Indictment claims suspect attempted to cross into Syria twice and shared jihadist content online
An Israeli Arab man has been indicted for allegedly supporting the Islamic State terror group and attempting to join its ranks in Syria, prosecutors confirmed Friday.
Adam Sarsour, 29, a resident of Kafr Qasim, was charged at the Kfar Saba Magistrate’s Court after a joint Shin Bet and police investigation claimed he had pledged allegiance to ISIS and disseminated extremist content online.
Security officials said Sarsour had allegedly consumed jihadist propaganda for a decade, connected with ISIS affiliates, and made two unsuccessful attempts to cross the Turkish-Syrian border in order to join the terror organisation.
He is further accused of taking an online oath to the group’s slain leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and “considered himself a member” of ISIS, according to a police statement.
During the war, the suspect distributed “dozens of violent videos” linked to ISIS, it added, referring to the ongoing Gaza conflict since 7 October.
The indictment claims Sarsour had shared this content on WhatsApp and other platforms, targeting fellow Arab-Israelis in his hometown.
Items allegedly seized from his home included a ring bearing the Seal of Muhammad, used on ISIS flags, and a digital pledge or loyalty to al-Baghdadi displayed in Hebrew.
It comes amid heightened domestic terror concerns: since 7 October, Israeli security services have opened 80 investigations into suspected Islamist activity by Arab-Israeli citizens, with 26 cases reportedly involving direct allegiance to ISIS or similar groups.
In March, a 17-year-old from Jisr az-Zarqa was arrested over a separate ISIS plot. Authorities found documents related to bomb-making and evidence he had repeatedly pledged loyalty to “the current caliph”.
No plea has been entered by Sarsour at this stage.
