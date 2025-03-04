Israeli cycling team owner appointed president of World Jewish Congress Israel branch
Self-made billionaire and keen cyclist Sylvan Adams is also known as Israel's 'unofficial ambassador'
The board of World Jewish Congress-Israel unanimously appointed Israeli-Canadian entrepreneur and philanthropist Sylvan Adams as its regional president, during a meeting last week in Jerusalem.
WJC is the international organisation representing Jewish communities in 100 countries to governments, parliaments and international organisations.
Adams appointment follows the 7th October terror attacks and the ensuing war, which has heightened the need to strengthen Israel’s international standing and deepen its support from Jewish communities in the Diaspora. Key to his role is forging new partnerships with foreign governments and the private sector and spearhead strengthening ties between Jewish communities worldwide and the State of Israel.
Since moving to Israel in 2016, Adams has been a highly visible advocate for the country on the global stage. Often referred to as Israel’s “unofficial ambassador,” Adams has played a key role in bringing major sporting and cultural events to the country, including Lionel Messi’s visits for both a national team friendly match and the Trophée des Champions with Paris St. Germain, as well as Madonna’s performance at the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv.
He said: “I am honored to join WJC-Israel, a body entrusted with the critical task of boosting the essential ties between Jewish communities and the world’s only Jewish state. At a historic time of great challenges, and opportunities, our work is more important than ever. We have a responsibility to reinforce Jewish unity and deepen engagement with Israel, ensuring that Jewish communities around the globe feel connected, involved and committed to supporting Israel in meaningful ways. At the same time, we will reciprocally engage with Diaspora communities in their struggle against the ugly antisemitism unleashed by the savage attack on October 7th.”
Ronald S. Lauder, president of the World Jewish Congress, said: “Sylvan Adams’ deep commitment to Israel and the Jewish people is evident in every aspect of his work. As president of WJC-Israel region, he will play a crucial role in nurturing the bonds between Israel and Jewish communities worldwide at a time when unity and support are more critical than ever. His ability to bring people together and amplify Israel’s standing on the global stage will make him an invaluable asset to the WJC-Israel region and to the entire Jewish world.”
Hadassa Getsztain, chair of WJC-Israel, added: “I want to thank Sylvan Adams for taking this role, which marks an exciting new chapter for WJC-Israel. As a strong and dynamic organisation, we are committed to elevating the connection between Israel and Jewish communities worldwide. Adams’ dedication, energy and leadership will further enhance our efforts as he works alongside our Israeli executive. In these challenging times, his experience and vision will be invaluable in strengthening the unbreakable bond between our homeland and the diaspora.”
Through the Sylvan Adams Family Foundation, he has funded numerous Jewish community institutions in North America. In 2023, Adams was honoured with the opportunity to light a torch at Israel’s official 75th Independence Day ceremony on Mount Herzl as a representative of the Jews of the Diaspora.
