Israeli designers open for business + winter wear with Jewish heart
Buying from Israel is a fashion trend to follow and at home there is knitwear with your name on it

By Brigit Grant October 19, 2024, 9:54 pm Edit

Brigit Grant is the Jewish News Supplements Editor

Spurred on by the haters on megaphones in supermarkets calling for boycotts, we know the postal service isn’t great, but still place those Holy Land orders. Purchasing from the beleaguered country supports businesses that have suffered from the absence of shoppers, tourists and store buyers who appreciate Israeli design. So if you are scouting for fashion online be sure to cast an eye over the websites for such Israeli labels as…

Naftul (naftul.com) is the brand and nickname of Nataly Elian, the daughter of successful Israeli designers who “filled up my childhood with sewing, cutting and lots of clothes. I learned to love everything about designing and knew my future would head in that direction.” And it did, with the Naftul label hanging on clothes their designer would wear herself. Her starting point is the fabric – “something comfortable and airy” which inspired her to make something as gorgeous as a floral print kimono (£255), which is also sold on http://etsy.com

Naftul kimono
Nataly Elian, another Israeli designer
Elisha Abargel

Elisha Abarge (elisha-abargel.com) is an award-winning Israeli designer inspired by Tel Aviv’s “kinetic energy, vibrant colours, the sunlit blue skies, and the Mediterranean Sea”. He is known for his unique work process – he first creates all design motifs by hand – and his clothes are made of leather, silk, linen and his own digitally-created mesh and bring customers from all over the world to his studio and shop on fashionable Rothschild Boulevard in the White City. Long may it continue.

Abargel’s volume skirt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fashion partners Stella and Lori

Stella and Lori (stellaandlori.com)was started by former marketing executive Zohar Blank Kama and architect Vered Blank Grizim who are also sisters and used the names of their grandmothers for their brand. Based in Tel Aviv, their hand made leather products and unique clothing, reflect their “deep passion for quality, style and aesthetics”.

Stella and Lori fashion for now
Founders of The Board – an Israeli fashion label in need of your custom

The Board (the-bod.com) was founded by Israeli sisters Sarina & Rachel, who make a lot of very chilled jumpsuits and underwear based on their ethos –‘feel good, do good and suit yourself’. Their inspiration is their mother Holly, who died in 2011. “She’s at the heart of everything we do, not just for her unique style, but for the way she modelled what it looks like to honour one’s own uniqueness.”

Cara and the Sky to match with your little ones

Cara will keep you warm 

We have been following the growth of Cara & The Sky and such is the popularity of the knitwear it is now stocked nationwide. Cara’s world has grown, too, as she is now a mum to daughter Maisie (mazeltov) with
another on the other way. There’s no doubt the impact of motherhood has affected Cara’s designs as there is now a range of adult-sized jumpers with a ‘mini me’ to match. And although she doesn’t have a dog, there is a matching set for someone who does – and we rather like the names of the knitwear!http://caraandthesky.com

Debra Abram

Dressing Up Your Challah

Challahs have always made a statement, but  artist Deborah Abram has taken it to a new level with  a luxury 100% cotton challah cover worthy of centre stage. But there is more to the bread wear than just looking hot, as the graphic design –‘Light in the Darkness’ – was also a project and the art was created at an event with @houmousproductions and @henmazzigwhere people painted uplifting words of hope in different languages on a canvas that was auctioned at Sothebys to raise funds for art therapy projects for those affected by October 7 and  help rebuild the kibbutzim.

Luxury dressing for bread

Debra rather smartly realised there was more the art could do and came up with the cover for bread to raise more money. Sold out in less than 24 hours, there are more available for Rosh Hashanah.

Visit http://@deborahabramart

