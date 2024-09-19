‘Israeli enemy has dealt us a very hard blow,’ admits Hezbollah chief
As Hassan Nasrallah delivered his speech , Israeli airplanes were seen and heard flying over Beirut
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Hezbollah’s leader Hassan Nasrallah has blamed the “Israeli enemy” for the targeted attacks on pagers and walkie-talkies in Lebanon and had “crossed all the red lines” with the action.
In a speech delivered on Thursday he claimed Israel had attempted to kill 5000 people during two rounds of attacks this week in what he claimed could be a “declaration of war.”
The terror group chief admitted Hezbollah has been dealt a “very hard” blow, describing the attacks as “unprecedented” in Lebanon.
Israel has not officially claimed responsibility for the attacks on Tuedsay and Wednesday.
Meanwhile Israel will face “a crushing response from the axis of resistance”, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Cmdr Hossein Salami told the head of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, Reuters is reporting, citing Iranian state media.
On Tuesday’s pager explosions he said Israel wanted to “kill 4,000 people in one moment”.
“This was the intention of the enemy, and this is the scale of criminality,” added Nasrallah.
He said committees were being formed to investigate what happened in relation to the attacks.
Up to 37 people were killed in the attacks, and up to 3000 injured, many of whom were members of Hezbollah.
But two children were also killed.
But Nasrallah also noted how Hezbollah had left thousands of Israelis having to flee their homes in the north of Israel, and had continued to disrupt lives with regular missile strikes.
As he spoke, Israeli jets flew overhead in Beirut and the IDF confirmed it had begun striking Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.
The IDF has diverted troops and resources to Israel’s northern border in a “new phase of war”, said Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on Wednesday.
Speaking at the Ramat David Airbase near Haifa, he said that the “centre of gravity” had shifted to the north amid rising tensions with Hezbollah, Iran’s regional terrorist proxies.
“The center of gravity is moving north. We are diverting forces, resources, and energy toward the north,” he said in remarks released by his office.
Later Reuters reported that Israel will face “a crushing response from the axis of resistance”, according to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Cmdr Hossein Salami.
He reportedly told the head of HezbollahHassan Nasrallah of the planned response, Reuters reported.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.