Israeli-founded Chamelio raises $26m to bring AI agents into legal teams

Israeli-founded legal technology company Chamelio has raised $26 million to expand its AI platform for in-house legal teams, just five months after its seed funding round.

Chamelio was founded in 2024 by Israeli entrepreneurs Alex Zilberman, Gal Lellouche and Gil Banyas. Zilberman moved to the US two months ago, while Lellouche and Banyas are based in Israel.

Now headquartered in New York, Chamelio has hundreds of customers internationally, including Wiz, Wonderful.ai, monday.com and AppsFlyer – some of Israel’s biggest tech success stories, as well as US identity verification firm Socure. It also serves businesses in the UK.

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The platform is designed to do more than store contracts. It can draft agreements using a company’s existing documents, review and negotiate terms, send requests for approval and track obligations once contracts are signed. Legal teams can allow it to handle routine work or require a lawyer to review its actions.

Alex Zilberman said: “The mistake in legal AI has been assuming the future simply looks like today’s lawyer with faster contractual fact-checking.

“AI in a legal setting shows dividends when it can make decisions intuitively, built on the corporate intelligence of each individual business.”

The Series A funding was led by Entrée Capital, with participation from existing investors Work-Bench and Emerge Ventures, as well as Bright Pixel Capital. Chamelio plans to use the money to develop its AI model, expand its product and legal engineering teams, and improve the process of moving customers from older contract systems.

Zilberman said Chamelio was working towards a model of legal operations that combines lawyers’ judgment with AI agents and legal engineers who turn that expertise into repeatable processes.

Eran Bielski, general partner at Entrée Capital, said: “What stood out to us was not only the strength of the product, but how quickly Chamelio’s founders execute, learn from customer feedback, and turn that feedback into a product with category-defining potential.”