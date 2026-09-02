Israeli-founded Wonderful hits $5bn valuation less than two years after launch

Israeli-founded artificial intelligence company Wonderful has raised $550 million in one of the year’s largest technology funding rounds, lifting its valuation to $5 billion.

The Series C investment comes just six months after Wonderful was valued at $2 billion, meaning the young company has more than doubled in value since March.

Founded in Tel Aviv by Israeli entrepreneurs Bar Winkler and Roey Lalazar in 2025, Wonderful has secured more than $800 million from investors in less than two years.

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The latest round was led by New York-based Insight Partners, with Salesforce joining as a new investor. Existing backers Index Ventures, IVP, Vine Ventures, 9Yards Capital and Bessemer Venture Partners also participated.

Wonderful initially developed AI-powered customer service agents capable of communicating across voice, chat and email while adapting to different languages and local cultures.

It has since expanded its technology into what it describes as an AI operating system for businesses. Its platform can be used to automate entire workflows, develop AI applications and coordinate different AI agents across customer service, employee operations and back-office functions.

The company operates in more than 35 markets and employs around 650 people worldwide, compared with just 65 a year ago. It reportedly plans to increase its workforce to more than 1,000 by the end of 2026.

Customers include major organisations across banking, telecommunications and healthcare. In Israel, it has worked with Bank Hapoalim, Discount Bank, Maccabi Health Services, Bezeq and insurer Menora Mivtachim.

Although founded in Tel Aviv and retaining substantial operations in Israel, Wonderful is now headquartered in Amsterdam and has expanded rapidly across Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Latin America.

The new funding will be used to accelerate product development, expand the teams that help customers implement its technology and meet growing demand from large businesses.

Wonderful chief executive Bar Winkler said: “Just as cloud platforms became the foundation of the modern enterprise, AI operating systems will become the foundation of every enterprise.”

Writing on LinkedIn, he described the funding as a strong endorsement of the company’s momentum and said Wonderful had the opportunity to help shape how major organisations operate during what he called a “once-in-a-generation technology shift”.

He said the investment would give the company the resources to continue developing and expanding at speed, adding: “We’ve built incredible momentum, but the biggest opportunity is still ahead of us.”

Winkler was previously an early employee at Israeli software company ironSource before co-founding procurement technology business Approve.com, which was acquired by Tipalti in a deal reportedly worth around $40 million.

Lalazar, Wonderful’s chief technology officer, began building technology businesses as a teenager and later led a cybersecurity team in Israeli military intelligence.

The $5 billion valuation represents a steep rise from the $700 million price tag Wonderful secured following a $100 million funding round in November 2025. It subsequently raised $150 million at a $2 billion valuation in March.