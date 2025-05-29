Israeli government approves construction of 22 West Bank settlements
Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz described the plan as "a strategic step to prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state that would endanger Israel."
The Israeli government has approved the construction of 22 new settlements in the West Bank, specifically describing one of the purposes of the move as being to “avoid the establishment of a Palestinian state”.
As reported by Israeli media, Israel’s Ministry of Defence, Israel Katz, released a statement describing how the new settlement plan “constitutes an essential protective wall for the security of the large population centres in Israel and we must do everything in order to broaden and strengthen this wall of protection”. He went on refer to it as “a strategic step to prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state that would endanger Israel.”
It is understood that Israel’s Security Cabinet approved the plan two weeks ago. It includes plans to rebuild the settlements of Homesh and Sa-Nur in the northern West Bank, which were evacuated as part of Israel’s unilateral disengagement in 2005, but which have proved flashpoints in recent years as settlers have attempted to return. Four of the 22 planned settlements are intended to be built close to Israel’s border with Jordan.
In a social media post commenting on the move, Bezalel Smotrich, Israel’s far-right minister of finance, described it as a “once-in-a-generation…historic decision.”
He went on to describe how “settlement in the land of our ancestors is the protective wall of the State of Israel – today we have taken a huge step to strengthen it. The next step – sovereignty!”
Last year, the International Court of Justice issued a non-binding, advisory ruling stating that Israel’s actions in the West Bank amounted to attempts at permanent annexation, and that its settlements should be evacuated.
In 2020, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced his intention to bring portions of the West Bank under Israeli sovereignty. The plans were ultimately shelved.
A spokesperson for the Palestinian Authority, which exercises governance over portions of the West Bank, described the new settlements plan as “a serious escalation and a challenge to international legitimacy and international law.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.