Israeli government suspends ties with Haaretz after the newspaper’s conference at JW3
Diaspora Affairs Ministry condemns publisher Amos Schocken after he told the paper's London conference that Netanyahu 'doesn’t care about the cruel apartheid regime' in the West Bank
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Israel’s Diaspora Affairs Ministry has dramatically announced it has suspended all cooperation and advertising with the left-leaning Haaretz newspaper citing claims that publisher Amos Schocken referred to the government’s “apartheid regime” in a speech delivered at London’s JW3 last weekend.
In a statement, the ministry accused Schocken of making a speech at the sell-out Haaretz conference at the north London venue on Sunday that was as “deeply offensive and revealing a fundamental departure from core values, particularly as Israel conducts its most justified war, initiated in response to Hamas’s deadly Oct. 7 attack.”
Jewish News attended last Sunday’s event, which was put on in collaboration with UK groups including Yachad and the New Israel Fund UK and reported how Schocken said “the Netanyahu government wants to continue the proliferation of settlements” and “doesn’t care about imposing the cruel apartheid regime on the Palestinian population.”
He added:”It dismisses the costs of both sides for defending the settlements.. while fighting the Palestinian fredom fighters that Israel call terrorists.
“The recourse with such disasterous government is to bring pressure to bear as they did in order to end apartheid in South Africa.”
The Haaretz publisher was applauded by sections of the 650 strong audience when he said “achieving a Palestinian state is only possible through sanctions targeting Israel, its opposing leadership, and settlers.”
Other speakers at the event included former UK PM Tony Blair, who delivered a video address, Lord Michale Levy, and ex Israel PM Ehud Olmert.
But Ministry’s Director General Avi Cohen-Scali announced it “will suspend all existing agreements” with Haaretz and halt any future partnerships with the organisation.
Cohen-Scali said Shocken’s statements included “extreme, baseless, and false statements, positioning [Haaretz] alongside the central drivers of delegitimisation” against Israel.
He also claimed that Haaretz referred to those involved in violent attacks on Israelis as “freedom fighters,” which he described as “serious and outrageous incitement.”
It was further claimed he labeled Israel’s actions in “the occupied territories and in part of Gaza” as a “second Nakba”.
But Jewish News did not hear this.
Israel Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi reportedly proposed suspending ties with Haaretz.
He told Ynet:””It is worth noting that Haaretz is generously funded by Israeli citizens through advertisements and subscriptions purchased by the government.
“Halting the purchase of services from Haaretz by government bodies will ease the significant distress Israeli citizens feel, not only from the newspaper’s publications but also from being compelled to fund it with their tax money. This approach will mitigate the harm to Israeli citizens without disproportionately infringing on freedom of expression.”
Haaretz chiefs are understood to be meeting on Thursday to discuss their response to the government’s actions.
The move against Haaretz followers an earlier decision to ban the Qatari television station Al Jazeera from broadcasting from Israel over biased reporting since October 7.
