Israeli minister enlists Tommy Robinson for Likud campaign video

Israeli Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli has enlisted far-right activist Tommy Robinson to appear in a Likud campaign video, urging party members to vote for him.

The video, released last weekend ahead of the party’s primary elections, features Robinson—whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon—addressing Likud members directly.

He says, “I want to wish every success to my dear friend, Minister Amichai Chikli, 139.”

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Attempting to pronounce the number 139 in Hebrew, which is the Diaspora Affairs Minister’s number on the election slate, Robinson continued: “I know I said that wrong, but Minister Chikli understands the problem the West faces and that we must unite all Western patriots for Western civilisation.”

Robinson had previously flown to Israel last October, meeting with Chikli and visiting the Knesset to meet with Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana.

The pair had allied their joint support for anti-immigration, nationalist ideologies, and for speaking of the alleged threat posed to the entire West by Islamists.

The Israeli minister went on to post the endorsement from Robinson on his social media platform last weekend, where he said: “I had the privilege of breaking the foolish boycott of conservative right-wing movements in Europe, many of whose leaders are among our best friends around the world.”

“I will continue to strengthen Israel’s strategic ties with the European right and European street, such as Tommy Robinson, who leads a movement of millions of British patriots – they are the hope of Europe, the hope of the West.”

The Board of Deputies were among those to strongly criticise Chikli in the past, and when he made the visit to Israel, said: “Tommy Robinson is a thug who represents the very worst of Britain.”