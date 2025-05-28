Israeli minister urged to recognise UK government’s efforts to protect its Jewish community
At meeting of Jewish communal leaders Gideon Sa'ar is told UK government should not be judged only by its stance on Israel
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Israel’s foreign minister has been urged to recognise that the UK government had taken considerable steps to protect its Jewish community from rising antisemitism at home at a meeting in Jerusalem.
Gideon Sa’ar had launched another scathing attack on the UK, along with other Western allies, as he held a meeting with 50 Jewish communal leaders during his conference in Israel.
The Israeli minister had rounded on Keir Starmer, David Lammy and Middle East minister Hamish Falconer accusing them of letting down a country at the frontline of the war against Hamas and the regime in Tehran.
During Tuesday’s Jewish Leaders meeting Sa’ar singled out criticism made by Falconer over Israel’s alleged targeting of aid workers in Gaza, along with the claim Israel was withholding vital supplies from the region as a tactic of war.
Amongst those to attend the meeting of 50 communal leaders – which will now be chaired by Sa’ar on a monthly basis – were Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis and Board of Deputies vice president Andrew Gilbert.
After venting his frustration at UK and other Western leaders, Israel’s foreign minister opened the floor up to further questions from those attending the meeting, which took place without media being present.
Jewish News understands there was applause from several people in the room as Sa’ar was urged to recognise the fact that the Labour government in the UK had stepped up efforts to protect the Jewish community, and had ploughed funding into Holocaust education, and had excellent relations with groups like the Community Security Trust in fighting both Jew-hate and wider terror threats.
It is understood that a German representative at the meeting also made similar remarks about their own government’s efforts to protect its Jewish population, and that recent criticism of the Israeli government should not be held up in isolation.
As Sa’ar defended Israel over recent criticism he said some Western countries failed to understand how the UN and Hamas were the main reason aid was not reaching Gazans.
He said Israel had stepped up efforts to ensure that baby food, medical aid and flour were among priority items now reaching Gaza.
Others at the meeting included the Polish chief rabbi, along with representatives from France, America, Canada and Hungary.
The meeting of the 50 global leaders each month will now be part of a new move instigated by Israel to attempt to tackle antisemitism across the globe.
