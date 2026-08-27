Israeli missing as Nepal-Tibet floods leave hundreds dead

An Israeli man is missing after catastrophic flash floods swept through Nepal and Tibet, killing hundreds and leaving more than 800 unaccounted for in Nepal alone

The man, who is in his 60s, crossed from Tibet into Nepal on Wednesday morning shortly before the disaster struck and has not been heard from since.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry confirmed on Thursday that efforts were under way to find him, with officials working alongside his family.

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The ministry said the Israeli consulate in Beijing and its Department for Israelis Abroad were in contact with his relatives “and are assisting with all available means in an effort to locate him”, according to the Times of Israel.

Rescue operations continued on Thursday across the Himalayan border region after a sudden torrent of water, mud and rock tore through communities, destroying homes, roads and bridges.

At least 270 people have died, and more than 800 remain missing in Nepal, according to the latest figures reported by the BBC.

Hundreds of foreign nationals are among those unaccounted for, including 65 Americans, 35 Australians and 33 Britons.

In Tibet, at least 558 people are also reported missing, and three deaths have been confirmed. It remains unclear whether the missing-person figures reported on the two sides of the border overlap.

The disaster struck an area heavily used by tourists, trekkers and pilgrims travelling between Nepal and Tibet.

The Israeli crossed the border as part of an organised group before contact was lost with him.

Chabad emissary Rabbi Chezki Lifshitz told Ynet that there were relatively few Israelis in Nepal when the floods struck.

Several Israelis who had recently left on treks had yet to make contact, he said, but they were travelling in areas unaffected by the flooding and were not thought to be in danger.

The destruction has made the search for survivors particularly difficult. Dozens of bridges have been destroyed and large stretches of road damaged, cutting off some of the worst-hit communities.

Nepal’s army deployed helicopters on Thursday and said more than 100 people had been rescued from affected areas. Bodies have been recovered as far as around 100 kilometres downstream from the main disaster zone, while injured survivors have been flown to Kathmandu for treatment.

Around 1,200 people have been displaced from at least three villages, according to the Nepal Red Cross Society.

The cause of the disaster is still being investigated, but scientists believe a major glacial collapse high in the Himalayas triggered the flooding.

Satellite images examined by researchers indicated that part of a glacier may have broken away before falling thousands of metres into the valley, bringing huge quantities of rock and sediment with it.

The disaster comes amid growing concern over the effect of rising temperatures on the Himalayan region, where glaciers have been retreating rapidly.

World Jewish Relief said its partner in Nepal, the Community Self Reliance Centre (CSRC), was already on the ground assessing the scale of the disaster and what help communities need.

The British Jewish humanitarian charity said: “They are gathering information on displacement, casualties, damage and the immediate needs of affected communities, although the full extent of the disaster is not yet known. Our thoughts are with everyone affected.”

WJR said its Disaster Fund allows it to respond quickly to emergencies through local partners as needs become clearer.

Search and rescue operations are continuing across the affected region, with the Israeli man among those who remain unaccounted for.