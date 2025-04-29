Israeli Olympic Committee adopts murdered swimmer’s handwriting in new tribute

Israel’s Olympic Committee has unveiled a powerful new tribute to Captain Eden Nimri, the promising swimmer and soldier who was killed defending her base during Hamas’s 7 October attack.

As part of this year’s Memorial Day commemorations, the committee has redesigned its official logo to incorporate the handwritten Hebrew word for “Israel” penned by Nimri herself. The initiative, launched in partnership with the broader “Forever Written” (“Ot Zikaron”) project, aims to honour fallen soldiers by preserving their handwriting as living symbols of national resilience.

Nimri, a former standout on Israel’s youth swimming team, represented the country at prestigious competitions, including the 2017 World Championships hosted by the International School Sport Federation and the 2018 European Junior Open Water Swimming Championships. After her sporting career, she enlisted in the IDF, where she became a commander in the elite all-female “Sky Riders” unit.

On 7 October, Nimri fought Hamas terrorists attacking the bomb shelter at the Nahal Oz base. She was killed after enabling 11 fellow soldiers to escape to safety.

“This is the second Memorial Day without Eden, but her inspiration and her bravery are always with us,” her mother, Sharon, said in a statement shared by the Olympic Committee. “The decision to memorialise her through her handwriting is moving and profound.

“She fought to save others. Seeing her handwriting preserved in this way is deeply emotional and meaningful. It proves once again how significant she was in her life and how significant she will remain.”

Deputy CEO of the Olympic Committee, Sivan Fischler, described the tribute as a meaningful bridge between the values of sport and service.

“The commemoration of Eden Nimri through her handwriting is not just a personal and emotional tribute,” Fischler said. “It’s a powerful reminder of courage, perseverance, and dedication, values that lie at the heart of both sport and service. We are proud to take part in this initiative and believe Eden’s story, along with that of all the fallen heroes, will continue to inspire athletes and the wider public.”

Israeli Olympic athletes are also participating by posting personalised graphics featuring Nimri’s handwriting on their social media channels in the run-up to Memorial Day, sharing messages of remembrance and solidarity.

The “Forever Written” project works closely with bereaved families to transform the handwriting of their loved ones into digital fonts, ensuring that their memory continues to live on in public life.

Captain Nimri’s story, a fusion of athletic excellence, bravery and sacrifice, now becomes a permanent part of Israel’s Olympic legacy.