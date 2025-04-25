Israeli robotics team withdraws from world finals to honour Shabbat

An Israeli high school robotics team has withdrawn from the final rounds of an international STEM competition in the United States in order to honour Shabbat.

Trigon 5990, a team of religious boys from Modi’in’s Amit network, had reached the final stages of the prestigious FIRST Robotics Competition in Houston, Texas. But with matches scheduled for Saturday, the team made the decision to step back rather than violate their Shabbat observance.

Ranked 27th globally out of more than 3,600 teams, Trigon was one of eight Israeli groups to qualify for the finals. Despite knowing the championship might coincide with Shabbat, the boys participated up to the very end of Friday’s rounds.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Speaking to Jewish News, Ahuva Ravid-Saffir, a parent of one of the Trigon students, reflected on the significance of the team’s choice, “Almost 100 years ago, my grandfather, an American Jew, encountered numerous obstacles that delayed, and nearly prevented him, from pursuing higher education and earning his doctorate because of his commitment to observing Sabbath.

“This week, his great-grandson and his teammates stood before teams and representatives from around the world and declared that they live by their values and honour the traditions of their people. Their decision was met with resounding applause that lasted for a full minute.”

The FIRST Robotics Competition is a global challenge that encourages high school students aged 14 to 18 to develop robots capable of solving real-world engineering problems. Israel has long been considered a standout in the competition, with strong performances year after year.

This year was no exception, with several Israeli teams advancing to the final rounds. Although Trigon 5990 did not compete on the final day, their achievements were widely recognised.

The team and other religious groups have called on competition organisers to reconsider scheduling critical matches on Shabbat in future years so that teams of all backgrounds can participate without compromising their beliefs.

Despite the heartbreak of stepping aside, Trigon’s withdrawal has become a powerful example of living according to one’s values, even on the world stage.