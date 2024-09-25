Israeli security expert calls on UK to introduce new sanctions against West Bank settlers

One of Israel’s leading security experts has called on the Labour government to issue a new round of sanctions against violent settlers in the West Bank and to introduce a full ban on goods purchased from settlements.

Speaking at a packed Labour conference event put on by the Yachad organisation, Yehuda Shaul said the UK is “seriously lagging behind” when it comes to imposing financial sanctions on violent settlers and settler entities.

“Since May, we haven’t had an announcement from the UK on sanctions against violence and settler terrorism.

“I think that’s a very important issue. The United States has opened the door. The Tory government did it in May. This should be a very low hanging fruit for Labour.

“Defending Israeli terrorism in the West Bank is not something that many people would stand and do.

“So this is something where we activists in Israel and our Palestinian comrades are actually asking ‘where the UK is on this?'”

Shaul appeared alongside Magen Inon, the Israeli teacher whose parents were both murdered on October 7, at the Yachad fringe event in Liverpool on Tuesday.

The meeting was chaired by Hannah Weisfeld, the executive director, of the pro-peace organisation.

It was also notable for bringing pro-Palestine activists at Labour’s conference into the room for the discussion with Israelis.

Inon also backed the use of sanctions against violent settlers, not only as a means of trying to stop their activity, but also to “send a message” to Israelis over the difference between legitimate territory and that which is occupied.

Shaul said there was also justification to advance UK bans on purchasing settlement goods and pointed to the advisory coming out of the International Court of Justice in July, “demanding states take steps to prevent investment in trade that can assist the unlawful occupation presence that Israel has in the occupied territories.”

He later said:”I consider myself a Zionist, I believe Jews have a right to self-determination within the land of Israel/Palestine.

“I just refuse to accept that the only way I fulfil my right to self determination is if I prevent my neighbour from the exact same right.”