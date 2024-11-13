Israeli singer who was spotted by Kardashians releases new single
Nadav Sivan's new song Perfume was inspired by child from Ethiopia
Louisa Walters is Features Editor at the Jewish News and specialises in food and travel writing
Nadav Sivan was born partially deaf but a successful operation when he was four restored his hearing. His parents bought him a piano and he became a top-tier classically trained pianist, performing and competing throughout his childhood and teenage years.
Now the flamboyant Tel Aviv/London-based singer-songwriter, along with his band members Omri and Idi, performs concerts all over the world and his single U So Hot was featured in the Kardashians’ Balenciaga fashion show episode.
His new single, Perfume, from his debut album Till The Day We Die, was inspired by a student on a children’s music project where he was the musical director. “She arrived in Israel from Ethiopia as a young girl, and the more I got to know her, the more I heard about the complex and challenging life she had lived through.
“She is one of the most remarkable singers I have ever encountered, brimming with talent and charm. I wanted nothing more than for her to soar far beyond the circumstances she faced. That’s why, in the chorus of the song, I wrote about her: ‘Run away, run away, leave everything behind, run away, run away, like the sun, you will surely rise.’”
Click here to watch the live performance video of Perfume, which was filmed in Tel-Aviv and here to download the single.
The Children’s Music Project brings together children from diverse cultures: Jews, Muslims, Christians, children of foreign workers, migrant children and asylum seekers all united through music. Nadav is also involved with Soul Key, music education that helps people grappling with post-traumatic stress from wars. He is embarking on a collaboration with rappers Alissa Janine Wollman and Joelong and is writing a new album.
