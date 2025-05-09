Israel’s biggest peace summit in history unites Israeli and Palestinian voices
Speakers call for hostage return and political reform as thousands attend the “It’s Time” event in person and online
Several thousand Israelis and Palestinians gathered in Jerusalem on Friday morning for the opening of the It’s Time People’s Peace Summit, a large-scale grassroots event demanding a political solution to the ongoing war and the return of hostages held in Gaza.
Held at the International Convention Centre, the summit was organised by a coalition of over 60 Israeli civil society organisations, bringing together bereaved families, former military personnel, peace activists and religious leaders – most of them Israeli Jews, alongside a number of Arab participants.
“We are here to rebuild a strong peace camp that can return peace to the streets, and to the Knesset,” said Israeli actor and host Yossi Marshek during the opening session.
Speakers throughout the morning included family members of hostages, survivors of terror attacks, and long-time advocates for coexistence, many of whom issued a joint call to “end the war, bring everyone home, and make peace.”
Among those who appeared on stage were Maoz Inon and Aziz Abu Sarah, two bereaved peace-builders who have become internationally known for their partnership. Inon’s parents, Bilha and Yakov, were murdered by Hamas on 7 October in Netiv HaAsara. Abu Sarah’s brother died after being beaten by Israeli forces in the 1990s.
The pair have spoken globally about the need for dialogue and reconciliation. In earlier events, Inon said: “Together we are walking on the path to peace and reconciliation. There is no other way to reach our destination if we don’t walk it together.”
The event was streamed live to dozens of solidarity gatherings in more than 20 cities around the world, including London, Berlin, Sydney, New York and Boston.
The opening panel – titled There are Partners and there is a Path – featured former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert and former Palestinian Foreign Minister Nasser al-Qidwa, alongside academics and civil society leaders. Discussions focused on the feasibility of a political agreement guaranteeing equality and self-determination for both peoples.
Later sessions addressed the collapse of Israeli security paradigms on 7 October and explored peace-focused alternatives to military escalation.
According to organisers, the summit aims to unify the featured Israeli peace camp into a coordinated movement capable of influencing national policy. In a statement, the It’s Time coalition said: “Endless war, military control and violence do not serve the interests of the vast majority of people living in this land.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.