Israel’s biggest peace summit in history unites Israeli and Palestinian voices

Several thousand Israelis and Palestinians gathered in Jerusalem on Friday morning for the opening of the It’s Time People’s Peace Summit, a large-scale grassroots event demanding a political solution to the ongoing war and the return of hostages held in Gaza.

Held at the International Convention Centre, the summit was organised by a coalition of over 60 Israeli civil society organisations, bringing together bereaved families, former military personnel, peace activists and religious leaders – most of them Israeli Jews, alongside a number of Arab participants.

“We are here to rebuild a strong peace camp that can return peace to the streets, and to the Knesset,” said Israeli actor and host Yossi Marshek during the opening session.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Speakers throughout the morning included family members of hostages, survivors of terror attacks, and long-time advocates for coexistence, many of whom issued a joint call to “end the war, bring everyone home, and make peace.”

Among those who appeared on stage were Maoz Inon and Aziz Abu Sarah, two bereaved peace-builders who have become internationally known for their partnership. Inon’s parents, Bilha and Yakov, were murdered by Hamas on 7 October in Netiv HaAsara. Abu Sarah’s brother died after being beaten by Israeli forces in the 1990s.

The pair have spoken globally about the need for dialogue and reconciliation. In earlier events, Inon said: “Together we are walking on the path to peace and reconciliation. There is no other way to reach our destination if we don’t walk it together.”

The event was streamed live to dozens of solidarity gatherings in more than 20 cities around the world, including London, Berlin, Sydney, New York and Boston.

The opening panel – titled There are Partners and there is a Path – featured former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert and former Palestinian Foreign Minister Nasser al-Qidwa, alongside academics and civil society leaders. Discussions focused on the feasibility of a political agreement guaranteeing equality and self-determination for both peoples.

Later sessions addressed the collapse of Israeli security paradigms on 7 October and explored peace-focused alternatives to military escalation.

According to organisers, the summit aims to unify the featured Israeli peace camp into a coordinated movement capable of influencing national policy. In a statement, the It’s Time coalition said: “Endless war, military control and violence do not serve the interests of the vast majority of people living in this land.”