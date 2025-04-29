Israel’s population tops 10m for first time ahead of 77th birthday

Israel’s population has reached 10.094 million ahead of its 77th Independence Day, according to figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics.

The data, current as of late May 2025, shows that 7.732 million residents are Jews and others (77.6 percent), 2.114 million are Arabs (20.9 percent), and 248,000 are classified as foreigners (2.5 percent).

Over the past year, Israel’s population grew by 135,000, an increase of 1.4 percent. The rise includes 174,000 births, 28,000 new immigrants, and 32,000 additional foreigners. Around 50,000 people died, and the net balance of Israelis staying abroad was negative 56,000.

At its founding in 1948, Israel had a population of just 806,000. It has since absorbed more than 3.5 million immigrants, 1.66 million of them since 1990. Around 154,000 immigrating citizens have also returned to settle in the country since 1970.

Today, Israel is home to nearly 45 percent of the world’s Jewish population, with 80 percent of its Jewish citizens born in the country. The population remains relatively young, with 27 percent aged 0-14 and 13 percent aged 65 or over.