Israel’s UK ambassador says ‘Europe owes us a huge thank you’ for strikes on Iran

Israel’s ambassador to the UK has said “Europe owes a huge thank you” for its strikes on Iranian nuclear infrastructure.

Tzipi Hotovely insisted the operation was an act of self-defence and argued Iran had rejected diplomatic efforts to ease tensions.

She told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg: “Europe owes a huge thank you to Israel for doing that, and the Gulf countries as well.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“Our region would have been a place that is not safe for anyone if Iran had accomplished their plan.”

Referencing past airstrikes on suspected nuclear sites in Iraq in 1981 and Syria in 2007, Ms Hotovely added: “The international community owes a huge thank you to Israel and it’s the same case here.”

Her comments come amid international calls, including from the UK, for de-escalation between Israel and Iran.

Meanwhile, Rachel Reeves has indicated that the UK could “potentially” support Israel amid the conflict in the Middle East.

She told Sky News that she was “not going to rule anything out at this stage” given the “fast-moving situation”.

Asked whether the UK would come to Israel’s aid if asked, the Chancellor told Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips: “We have, in the past, supported Israel when there have been missiles coming in.

“I’m not going to comment on what might happen in the future, but so far, we haven’t been involved, and we’re sending in assets to both protect ourselves and also potentially to support our allies.”

Pushed again on whether the UK would deploy assets in support of Israel if asked, she said: “What we’ve done in the past (…) is help protect Israel from incoming strikes. So a defensive activity.”

She added: “I’m not going to rule anything out at this stage (…) it’s a fast moving situation, a very volatile situation.

“But we don’t want to see escalation, we want to see de-escalation.”