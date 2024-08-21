“It was easy to cast Hitler but no one wanted to play Hertzl”
The World of Yesterday at Camden Fringe tells the story of Austrian writer Stefan Zweig
The wonderful thing about fringe festivals is that they allow theatre makers to push boundaries, to experiment and to educate their audiences.
The World of Yesterday, playing at the Courtyard theatre this week, as part of the Camden Fringe festival, is a show that both entertains and informs.
Written and directed by Jewish playwright Anya Ostrovskaia, it tells the story of acclaimed Austrian Jewish writer Stefan Zweig, who was one of the most popular and most translated writers in the world.
“I wanted to use Stefan’s story to hold a mirror to the world of today,” said Anya, who was born in Russia to Ukrainian parents. “I left Russia when I was 17 because I saw what was happening there. I could not stay in a country like that. I decided to come to London to study because I love the work of Dickens and the other great authors and playwrights.
“I had read some of Stefan’s novels as a teenager, then, three years ago I read, in both Russian and English, his book The World of Yesterday. Then Russia invaded Ukraine and I thought this is happening again. History keeps repeating itself, but people are just not getting the memo. And when October 7 happened, I realised no-one is caring about humanity.
“I like to write from both a historical and political perspective and I wrote this play for the audience to see the present through the lens of the past.”
For Anya, who has family living in Israel, October 7th has been a huge turning point, not only personally, but also professionally.
“I see the impact it has had on people’s attitudes,” she said.
The performance is set in the 20th century, Stefan lived from 1881-1942, and Anna posted on social media for actors to be cast as Hitler and also another to play Theodore Hertzl.
“Put it like this,” she said: “I had plenty of people contacting me wanting to play Hitler, but with Hertzl, well, let’s just say, it was a very different story.”
The play is directed by Anya and tells the familiar tale of the Second World War but in a very different way. The World of Yesterday uses a simple set to create a cabaret feel. The performance opens with the traditional Yiddish song Bei Mir Bist Du Schoen and music punctuates the show. Acted by a talented ensemble cast, with projection and props, using clever dramatic touches, the audience is taken on a fascinating journey that starts with the Dreyfus affair.
The World of Yesterday, age rating 12+, plays at the Courtyard Theatre until Sunday 25 August. www.camdenfringe.com
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.