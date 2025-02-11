‘It’s not easy but this is only way forward,’ Chief Rabbi tells King at signing of Muslim-Jewish accords

Jewish and Muslim leaders from 11 denominations – five Islamic groups alongside the Chief Rabbi and leaders of the Reform, Liberal, S&P Sephardi and Masorti movements – have signed the Drumlanrig Accords, presenting the landmark document to the King at Buckingham Palace.

The ceremony at Spencer House comes after a period in which interfaith relations in the UK have been under major strain following the 7 October terror attacks and the subsequent war between Israel and Hamas.

But last month, for the first time in UK history, the faith leaders gathered for a two-day retreat at the Duke of Buccleuch’s Drumlanrig Castle in Scotland “to shape a future founded on shared values, reconciliation, and social responsibility”. It was the culmination of a year of talks initiated by the chief imam of Scotland, Dr Sayed Razawi, that started with one-on-one talks with Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis rabbi, the former told the King.

Hailing an “historic day”, the chief rabbi told His Majesty: “It isn’t easy for either community but we’re up for it and believe it’s the only way”. Imam Qari Asim – chair of the Mosques and Imams advisory council – thanked the King for his long-term commitment to interfaith ties. His Majesty in turn said that the real proof of the pudding would be in the implementation of the Accords after today.

To that end, the creation of a Muslim-Jewish Leadership Council will be explored to to oversee joint projects, foster reconciliation during times of tension and develop the potential for shared public statements during crises.

The organisers also set their sights on creating four other committees:

– Educational Collaboration Committee to encourage

dialogue in schools and communal spaces and to advocate for increased faith literacy within civil society including addressing misconceptions and tropes about Islam and Judaism.

– Civic Engagement and Joint Charitable Projects Committee to launch initiatives addressing societal inequities such as food insecurity, homelessness and the climate crisis.

– University and Campus Outreach Committee to work together on campuses to demonstrate dialogue, build relationships and counter prejudice.

– Religious Freedoms Committee to look at collaborative solutions to safeguard religious practices.

Organisers said the initiative “is not political. It represents a deep and enduring commitment from the UK’s Jewish and Muslim communities to strengthen relationships, promote understanding, and work together for the common good.

“Muslim and Jewish communities around the world share a profound spiritual heritage. Both traditions are rooted in monotheism, the sanctity of life and a commitment to justice. Global tensions, particularly in the Middle East, often strain relationships between these communities leading to misunderstandings and fractures at a local level. In times of crisis, these fractures can deepen escalating Islamophobia, Antisemitism and societal polarisation.”

The Chief Rabbi said Jewish-Muslim ties were “on a high, thrilling” before the Hamas attacks but suffered “very deeply” in the aftermath

The Jewish signatories were: Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis, Rabbi Josh Levy (Reform Judaism), Rabbi Charley Baginsky (Liberal Judaism), Senior Rabbi Jonathan Wittenberg (Masorti) Senior Rabbi Joseph Dweck (S&P Sephardi) and Senior Rabbi Moshe Rubin (Orthodox), who was Reoresented by Rabbi Elchonen Feldman.

The Muslim signatories were: Chief Imam Dr Sayed Razawi (Shia), Senior Imam Qari Asim (Sunni, Barelwi), Imam Sheikh Muhammad Ismail DL (Sunni, Deobandi), Head Imam Dr Sheikh Khalifa Ezzat (Sunni), Naushad Jivraj (President of His Highness the Aga Khan National Council for the UK, represented by Aliya Nasser), His Excellency Kinana Jamaluddin Bhai Sahib (Ismaili, Bohra).

Imam Razawi said the Accords drew in particular on religious texts to stress the mutual call for reconciliation. He told Jewish News that the aftermath of 7 October exposed a lack of organised structure within which to address frictions – something which he hoped the Accords could rectify. Saying there was a neee to “disagree agreeably”, he said: “Both communities felt embattled and I know from the Muslim community that we felt vulnerable. What we found last year was that existing relationships broke down. As british citizens we have a responsibility to social cohesion.”

The Chief Rabbi said Jewish-Muslim ties were “on a high, thrilling” before the Hamas attacks but suffered “very deeply” in the aftermath. “It is exactly because we don’t always agree – and sometimes those differences run very deep – that it is important to have structured within which we can work constructively together.” Heaping praise on Razawi for his leadership, he said the signatories had “high aspirations” for the next stage but that it would take 10 to 20 years before the success of the Accords could be measured.

The historic nature of the moment was echoed by Rabbi Charley Baginsky, CEO of Liberal Judaism and Co-Lead of Progressive Judaism, who said: “The importance of this moment cannot be overstated. The key message of these Accords is that we must learn how to hold a diversity of voices, within our shared religious values, and when we do disagree, to do so agreeably – listening and learning from each other.”

Rabbi Josh Levy, CEO of the Movement for Reform Judaism and Co-Lead of Progressive Judaism, added: “In this period of real challenge for Jewish-Muslim relations, these historic Accords model that we can still be in relationship with each other – even at the most difficult times. Our task now is to make these words real by building deep, long-lasting structures nationally, locally, on campuses, and wherever Jews and Muslims interact in the UK.”

Imam Asim said: “The future does not have to be plagued with fear, violence and devastation. Faith leaders in the UK had a choice: either be bystanders or stand up for the sanctity of life and a commitment to justice. We have agreed this momentous Muslim-Jewish Drumlanrig Accord so that this framework of engagement can be a beacon of hope and peace for coming generations.” Among the observers to the signing today were Board of Deputies president Phil Rosenberg and business leaders Rick Sopher and Shabir Randaree, chair of the Prince’s Trust International,

Using his unique convening powers, The King previously brought faith leaders together at the height of tensions last year.