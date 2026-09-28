It’s not just a big event – it’s YOUR event
Wedding, Bar & Bat Mitzvah Show, Sunday 18 October, Elstree
The Big Event: Wedding, Bar & Bat Mitzvah Show
Sunday 18 October, 11am–4pm
The Stage, LUMIERE Studios, Elstree Way, Herts
PLUS… a fabulous FASHION SHOW by Rebecca Rinder
Free entry and free parking
If your to-do list features venues, caterers, discos and entertainers, chances are you’re making a function. Mazeltov!
The Big Event brings that list to life with everything you need for your celebration under one roof. Taking place at the brand-new venue, The Stage, Lumiere Studios, Elstree, the show features a wide range of suppliers showcasing how they can help make your event truly special.
Food suppliers, entertainers, photographers and DJs will be there alongside make-up artists, marquee hire, lighting teams, stationery designers and more. You can also enjoy a fashion show by Rebecca Rinder, offering fresh inspiration for the big day.
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Pop along between 11am and 4pm for ideas, advice and the chance to chat to the people whose job it is to make your party everything you want it to be.
Last few exhibitor stands remaining – to book, contact Beverley on 020 8148 9709 or beverley@jewishnews.co.uk
Some pictures from previous events:
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