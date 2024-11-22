Jay Rayner accuses the Guardian of employing antisemites
Restaurant critic, who is joining the FT, says Guardian editor Katharine Viner 'has not had the courage to face them down'
The restaurant critic Jay Rayner has accused the Guardian of employing antisemites and claimed the newspaper’s editor is lacking the courage to take them on after he quit sister title the Observer.
In a message to friends on Facebook, Rayner criticised editor Katharine Viner as he said: “For years now being Jewish, however non-observant, and working for the company has been uncomfortable, at times excruciating.
“Viner likes to deny it but there are antisemites on the daily’s staff and she has not had the courage to face them down.”
He added: “For years now I have made a point of sending her a back channel email each time the Guardian has published another outrage. It will be a joy to know that I’m not a part of that any more.”
Highlighting the Guardian’s comment section, the respected critic said it was now “a juvenile hellscape of salami-sliced identity grievance politics”.
In recent years the Guardian has published numerous inflammatory articles relating to Israel.
Last month, it issued an apology after a furious backlash over its review of a documentary on the 7 October massacre that said invaders from Gaza had been “demonised” as “testosterone-crazed Hamas killers” and “shameless civilian looters”.
Other scandals infuriating many in the community include a cartoon of then-BBC director general Richard Sharp that employed obvious antisemitic tropes.
Last year Viner sacked the Guardian’s cartoonist Steve Bell, who drew Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a manner that done said resembled Shylock. It was the last in several complaints about Bell.
Articles written by columnists such as Owen Jones have also infuriated many Jewish readers.
One of the Observer’s highest-profile writers, Rayner had worked at the paper for 28 years.
He now joins the Financial Times, adding: “Viner’s pursuit of the Tortoise deal” which would see the Observer sold to James Harding’s media start-up is “absurd and deranged”.
A Guardian spokesman said: “We take allegations of this nature extremely seriously. The Guardian Media Group has a zero tolerance approach to antisemitism and all forms of prejudice and discrimination. We have robust processes in place. When any allegations are made, we investigate them and deal with them swiftly.
“We recognise the strength of feeling about the proposed sale of the Observer. Our priority is to support our staff and serve our readers, so that the Guardian and the Observer can continue to promote liberal journalism and thrive in a challenging media environment.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.