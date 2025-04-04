Jerusalem Post chief says not in ‘worst nightmare’ could he have imagined being arrested
Zvika Klein denies any involvement in Qatargate affair
The editor-in-chief of Israel’s Jerusalem Post newspaper has said he could not have imagined “in my worst nightmares” he would be arrested as a suspect in the on-going Qatargate investigation.
Zvika Klein insisted that he received absolutely no benefit from his coverage of Qatar, which included a reporting trip to the Gulf state last year.
The police investigation has centred on an alleged effort by aides to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to improve Qatar’s image in return for payment.
In an op-ed for his newspaper and in a post on X he wrote:”My name is Zvika Klein. I am the editor-in-chief of this newspaper you’re reading.
“This week, I was arrested. I was placed under house arrest. In an instant, I went from a public servant to a suspect. Not even in my worst nightmares could I have imagined this.”
He added:”Three years ago, I joined The Jerusalem Post as a reporter and commentator on Jewish world affairs. I’ve always cared not only about the big headlines but also the human stories – and the Jewish angle. For example, when the world was focused on the World Cup in Qatar, I wanted to know: how does kosher food get there? I set out to find that story. I tried to get there. I tried to interview. I tried to tell a unique story – and eventually, I succeeded.”
Addressing some of the claims against him Klein wrote:”When, about a year ago, our editorial team told me that a columnist had written a critical op-ed – against me, the article, and my trip to Qatar – and asked if we should run it, I said we must publish it in full. That is the essence of a free press – a paper that does not impose a single opinion but presents a range of perspectives.
“I received nothing in return. No benefits, no payment, no promises. I came back to Israel, and apparently one fact puzzled the police: I got nothing in return. A public relations official connected to the delegation offered to promote the article in other media outlets. I agreed. The interviews aired on Channel 12 and Channel 13. I didn’t hide anything. On the contrary – it was all out in the open.”
He continued:”This case will not intimidate me. It will not intimidate my dedicated team. It will not intimidate any journalist working with integrity and courage. We are not beholden to anyone, do not serve foreign interests, and owe nothing to anyone.”
Klein is one of four journalists to have been called in by police over the so-called Qatargate affair, but the only one to have been questioned under caution.
Two aides to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have been investigated and kept in detention this week.
Klein has denied any involvement in the affair, and on Thursday was released from house arrest without any further restrictions imposed on him.
