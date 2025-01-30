Jessica Diner: “I live and die by my concealer”

At the end of January when we are all feeling as grey as the sky above, the lure of beauty and fashion tips from Jessica Diner, Vogue’s global beauty and wellness director, Sarah Jossel, beauty director-at-large and columnist for The Sunday Times, and Lisa Armstrong OBE, The Telegraph’s head of fashion, was enough to bring 120 ladies together for the launch of WIZO’s Women’s Professional Network on Tuesday night.

In the glamorous surroundings of the Amano hotel in Covent Garden, the expert panel were questioned by Naomi Samuels Greenaway, deputy editor of Telegraph Magazine, and then the floor was opened up to questions.

The first topic was how to dress for the office, and Naomi said: “Just moving desks has changed the way that I dress. I used to sit right in the middle of the fashion department, next to Lisa, but now I’m in the newsroom, I dress more conservatively. I want to make sure that I fit in.”

Lisa said that if she was going in to see “the scary editor” she’d wear a jacket but as a fashion editor, it’s much more ‘her’ to wear a statement jumper, although she steers clear of logos. She pointed out that it really is worth ‘doing your colours’ and there are loads of apps that can help. Plus – the brilliance of buying preloved. “I picked up a beautiful Dior jacket for the same price as a ME+EM and the cut and fit are exceptional.”

Jessica said one of the best tips she was ever given was “dress for the job you want, not the job you have”, while Sarah’s tip for dressing for success is that when you wear clothes that fit well this gives you confidence and it’s better to buy larger and have it tailored to fit.

All three women are fans of Zara, with Jessica and Sarah giving credence to ME+EM and Sezane, and Lisa saying that Reiss and Massimo Dutti have great things. Sarah loves M&S too (“have they got better or have I got old?”) and Lisa also touted With Nothing Underneath as great for workwear.

They discussed the significance of makeup and grooming as we age, saying that this becomes a crucial part of our identity and self-esteem, and that brands have become much more inclusive to appeal to all demographics. They highlighted the importance of using effective, unobtrusive products, such as concealers and blush, which can make a significant difference to how we feel about themselves.

“I live and die by my concealer,” said Jessica, who admitted she has at least 12 and “if I had time to layer them I probably would”.

Favourite products? Sarah’s is the Hourglass Ambient Palette, Jessica’s is the Benefit Roller Lash mascara (even though she hates the name and the packaging), while Lisa champions a red lipstick. They are also fans of Israeli brands Anna Lotan and Lavido.

The conversation underscored the personal and emotional value of makeup in enhancing one’s sense of self. “You get to a certain age where it becomes more of a lifeline, completely different to what it felt like when I was 18 and I was just playing with products,” said Sarah. “Makeup is my secret weapon, my armour. I also had a blow dry this morning, and I would not feel half the person I feel if I came here without that. Does that make us the weaker sex? It doesn’t matter. Don’t overthink it and just do whatever you need to look and feel your best.”

Lisa was fresh off the front row at Paris fashion week, where it was “all about the red lipstick at Chanel,” she said, sporting the very same herself.

Maureen Fisher, CEO at WIZO, closed out the event, reminding us all that the charity, which is the largest provider of social welfare in Israel, was founded by women, is driven by women and operates for the safety and protection of women. To donate to WIZO’s appeal to assist women whose lives and their families’ lives have been torn apart by October 7 and the ongoing war visit https://wizouk.org/other-womens-professional-network-event-2025.