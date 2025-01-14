Jewish Action for Mental Health raises £72,000 in fundraiser
Nearly 1,500 donors from Manchester's Jewish community rise to the challenge for teenage mental health support
Jewish Action for Mental Health raised more than £72k of a £100k goal in a fundraising campaign, ensuring the continuation of the charity’s essential services.
Founded in 2019 in response to a series of tragic teenage suicides within the Manchester Jewish community, the organisation provides one-to-one professional therapy for individuals in crisis.
Since its inception, JAMH has delivered more than 7,000 counselling and therapy sessions to Jewish individuals across Greater Manchester, regardless of their level of religious observance, positively affecting more than 760 lives and providing crucial support to those who often suffer in silence until they reach out.
Kate Lurie, project manager and co-founder of JAMH, said: “Our commitment is to provide rapid intervention, matching individuals in crisis with professionally registered therapists swiftly and effectively. The overwhelming support from our community ensures we can continue offering this lifesaving service to those who need it most.”
A total of 1,491 donors supported the campaign, which is still live at www.charityextra.com/JAMH
