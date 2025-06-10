Jewish and Muslim representatives join forces to defend circumcision

The head of the Reform Beth Din and media director of the British Association of Muslims joined forces in a rigorous debate on religious circumcision at St Bride’s Church in Fleet Street this week.

Rabbi Dr Jonathan Romain entered what he described as “the lion’s den” to join Hifsa Haroon-Iqbal at the discussion co-hosted by the National Secular Society (NSS) and Debate London.

Rabbi Romain argued that circumcision is not just a deeply significant part of both Jewish and Muslim traditions, but also that it is safe, carried out by medical professionals and practised by many people outside of faith communities for health and hygiene reasons.

Their opponents in the debate were Dr Alejandro Sanchez and Dr Antony Lempert of the National Secular Society, both longstanding campaigners against circumcision. Dr Lempert was brought up in a Jewish home but has described himself as “not Jewish”.

Rabbi Romain started his speech by joking about the truism that Jewish parents, especially Jewish mothers, are neurotic about their children’s health – and pointing out that there is no way the practice of circumcision would have continued for at least 4,000 years if it had been considered dangerous. Instead, he said, it would have gone the way of all the other things in the Torah that Jews do not keep today, as they are no longer appropriate.

He said: “For us, it may be a religious or cultural moment, but it is a highly regulated practice performed by highly-skilled doctors and surgeons who are additionally trained in circumcision.”

It was also noted that many people around the world, not of the Jewish or Muslim faiths, choose circumcision including a majority of Americans, those fighting against HIV in Africa and even the late Queen.

Rabbi Romain asked his opponents: “Do you think Elizabeth II was wrong to have all three sons circumcised at birth? Incidentally, she chose to have a mohel (Jewish circumciser) to do them – rather than the Court Surgeon or Harley Street doctor – as it was felt he was more expert.”

A mostly secular audience were largely in favour of the motion that ‘boys should not be ritually circumcised’. Issues raised were around child safeguarding and the dangers of unregulated practitioners. There were also questions about any possible long-lasting trauma or impact on sexual sensation as an adult, which Rabbi Romain countered.

He told of his own experience of being a circumcised male, who in turn circumcised his sons, saying: “I can tell you I have never ever suffered as a result and can guarantee you, that if I had any doubts, I would not have had my boys circumcised.”

Rabbi Romain also spoke of the more than 50 male converts, who chose to be circumcised as adults, he has discussed the matter with, adding: “I asked them all if it changed their sexual performance or sensation. They all said ‘no’… and they are the ones who are best placed to tell the difference of before and after!”