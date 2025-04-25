Jewish Batman runner to honour Bibas family at London Marathon

A Jewish fitness influencer who completed the Jerusalem marathon dressed as Batman in tribute to the murdered members of the Bibas family is set to run again in London.

Yoel Levy, known to thousands online as The Jewish Fitness Coach, has secured a place in the London Marathon on 27 April and said he aims “to represent the British Jews and showcase that we care, and we care massively about Israel. And we also know that when we found out about the Bibas boys, we can all agree that maybe the UK weren’t as supportive compared to other countries. So I felt a bit sad to not see that much support from the government.”

Levy completed the Jerusalem race in four hours and 26 minutes, an experience he describes as “amazing.” He said that “the most beautiful thing was seeing all the army, the soldiers, the police…every one of them say, ah, Batman… they laughed and smiled, but then they also realised the meaning behind it.”

The influencer has also had contact with those around Yarden Bibas, whose wife Shiri and sons Ariel and Kfir were captured and killed by Hamas.

Levy is determined to beat his time from Jerusalem in the British capital by at least 10 minutes. He hopes a week’s worth of matzo won’t slow him down in his latest turn as the Dark Knight.