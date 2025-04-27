Jewish Care named top UK legacy fundraising team at national awards

Jewish Care has been crowned Legacy Fundraising Team of the Year at the prestigious Smee & Ford Legacy Giving Awards 2025, beating out major national charities including Oxfam GB, MND and Action for Children.

The award, presented at a ceremony in London last week, recognises the success of Jewish Care’s three-person team in delivering outstanding results through creative community engagement and innovative campaigns.

“We were very impressed by this entry illustrating the remarkable success that can be achieved by a small team of three people in the organisation’s Legacy Team and a restricted audience making a significant impact in their organisation and into the wider sector,” said the judges. “Through creative methods and effective use of volunteers, Jewish Care is truly punching above its weight with a bright future in legacy fundraising.”

Jewish Care’s Director of Fundraising & Marketing Ellisa Estrin said she was “proud that our hard work, passion and dedication to our cause and community has been recognised in this way, as the only communal charity to be shortlisted in this category amongst huge, well-known national charities.

“I would like to wish our Legacy Fundraising Team and lay leaders a huge mazeltov and thank them for their tireless dedication to raising much-needed funds for our vital services for the community through legacies, ensuring that we can continue to be there for those in the community who rely on our support, now and in the future.”

The charity’s Beyond Incredible legacy campaign, created by branding agency Creative Clinic, was also a finalist for Legacy Campaign of the Year. Creative Clinic’s founder Adam Selwyn said, “Gifts left in wills are vital to the future of the charities in our community, so working with the now award-winning Jewish Care Legacy fundraising team on the ‘Beyond Incredible’ campaign was a chance to create something with lasting impact.”

Other Jewish communal organisations also received honours on the night. Magen David Adom UK’s Howard Taylor was named Legacy Volunteer of the Year.

Daniel Burger, Chief Executive of MDA UK, said, “MDA UK is delighted that our very own Howard Taylor has been named Legacy Volunteer of the Year. Even more significantly, the awards ceremony took place on Yom HaShoah, Holocaust remembrance day

“Howard continues to play a vital role in MDA UK’s Legacy campaign, encouraging supporters to leave a meaningful gift in their will to help save lives in Israel for generations to come.”

Ashley Rowthorn, Executive Director, Charities – Legacy Futures and Smee & Ford, added: “Howard’s passion and commitment to supporting legacy giving is truly inspiring and reflects the profound impact that volunteers can have in securing the future of vital causes.”

Michael Ross, of Norwood, was highly commended in the legacy manager of the year category. The awards, hosted by comedian Jo Caulfield at the Hilton London Bankside, brought together more than 300 professionals from across the legacy and charity sectors.