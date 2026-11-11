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Jewish Care observes Remembrance Day

Care home residents, tenants, staff and volunteers come together with music and solemn reflection

By Michelle Rosenberg November 11, 2026, 10:49 am Edit
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Jewish Care residents, staff and volunteers mark Remembrance Sunday. Pic: Jewish Care
Jewish Care residents, staff and volunteers mark Remembrance Sunday. Pic: Jewish Care

Jewish Care’s Sandringham Care and Community campus, residents of Anita Dorfman House Care home, as well as Pears Court retirement living tenants, relatives, staff and volunteers, marked Remembrance Sunday in a moving ceremony this week.

Among those taking part was Sandringham resident, 97-year-old Anita Boston, who spent part of the Second World War as an evacuee in Oxford.

Residents and members of the community, including Monty Leib, Jonathan Windham, Alan Saltman and Rosalind Monnickendam, helped lay wreaths in remembrance of those who served and sacrificed.

At Jewish Care’s Betty and Asher Loftus Centre residents, volunteers and staff from across the three care homes participated in the Remembrance Sunday service, including residents whose husbands’, fathers’ and brothers fought in the wars.

The moving service was led by Rabbi Nick Kett, with music from The Shabbaton Choir and Jonny Turgel, who have supported the event for 21 years.

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