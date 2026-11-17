With charities facing growing financial, operational and governance pressures, 135 trustees, chairs, charity leaders and aspiring trustees gathered at the Jewish Community Trustee Conference, jointly organised by the Jewish Leadership Council – Lead and Jewish Volunteering Network (JVN).

Held at JW3 during Trustees’ Week, with support from the Bloom Foundation and a volunteer steering committee, the conference brought together charity leaders from across the Jewish community to share experiences, address current challenges and explore how to strengthen future leadership.

Sir Lloyd Dorfman, chair of the Royal Ballet and Opera and deputy chair of the Community Security Trust, (CST) delivered the keynote address.

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Acknowledging the pressures facing charitable organisations, he said: “Strong trusteeship is fundamental to a strong and thriving charity sector. The Jewish community is fortunate to have so many talented and committed people leading Jewish charities.”

Practical sessions explored fundraising, governance, complaints management, AI and cyber security, while a panel of charity representatives shared their experiences of mergers and collaboration.

Noting the “unprecedented and challenging times” facing the Jewish community, JLC trustee Paul Langsford said the conference “reinforced the need to listen, learn, share experiences and work collaboratively. It also highlighted the responsibility of trustees to think differently, seize opportunities and demonstrate the strong leadership and courageous decision-making our community needs.”

Alongside addressing immediate challenges, JLC-Lead and JVN emphasised the importance of investing in the next generation of trustees and creating opportunities for new people, skills and perspectives to strengthen charity boards.

The conference also welcomed 19 young adults participating in the Future Trustees Programme, who attended a dedicated session led by Ian Joseph, director of Trustees Unlimited and co-founder of Step on Board.

Over the coming months, participants will develop their governance, finance and fundraising knowledge before meeting charities in March 2027 to explore potential board placements.

Bloom Foundation chief executive Sharon Deutsch-Nadir said: “The future strength of our community depends not only on the organisations we build, but on the people we prepare to lead them.”

JVN chief executive Nicky Goldman added: “I’ve always believed that one of the most important things we can do is give people the opportunity to develop their skills, build confidence and become leaders. This conference is not just about supporting today’s charity leaders but investing in those who will lead our charities in the future.”