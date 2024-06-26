Jewish comedy front and centre at Edinburgh Fringe despite expected hostility
Jew-O-Rama producers appeal for support to ensure the show goes on
The team behind the hit Edinburgh Fringe show Jew-O-Rama have launched a crowd-funding scheme to ensure that audiences know that the ‘Jews are back in town’, as they predict hostility and protests at their presence.
Jew-O-Rama has featured at fringe festivals since 2017, hosted in Edinburgh by award-winning Jewish comics Philip Simon and Aaron Levene.
Despite the title, the shows have mainly been enjoyed by non-Jewish audiences, thanks to the high quality of Jewish and non-Jewish comedians who turn up to do sets each night. The line-up changes each evening and previous performers have included Sooz Kempner, Sara Barron, Josh Howie, Carey Marx, Rachel Creeger, Bennett Arron, Al Lubel and Joe Jacobs.
Through its association with the PBH Free Fringe, Jew-O-Rama has had a home at one of the best venues at the fringe, Whistlebinkies. Compered by Philip, the format of the show is that three Jewish comedians showcase their material in the hope that audiences will be inspired to go and see their full shows later on in the Fringe. There is also one non-Jewish act each night “just to provide a bit of balance”.
Philip Simon says: “For the past 8 years at the Edinburgh fringe, Aaron and I have run a Jewish compilation show called Jew-O-Rama, promoting Jewish comedians at the Fringe. The show has always been warmly received from both Jewish and non-Jewish audiences.
“Given the current situation in Israel and Gaza, we weren’t sure if the show should go ahead this year, but after much consideration we decided it was more important than ever to not just hide away. We want to place Jews and Jewish comedy front and centre throughout this incredible city. In order to do this to its full effect, we are investing in billboards and marketing to say, loud and proud, ‘the Jews are back in town!’ We have launched a crowdfunder specifically to help cover costs of doing this.”
Those willing to donate to the cause can earn themselves an array of ‘gifts’, including a photo-shopped photo with a Jewish partner to keep Grandma happy; a free-pass for missing a family simcha; and eternal entry into the Book of Life. There is also the opportunity to sponsor the show and have branding on all promotion material.
Levene says: “At first the show was a chance to give a platform to Jewish comedians, but very quickly we realised that the largely non-Jewish audiences were genuinely interested in seeing our brand of comedy. We don’t aim to be political or even overly religious in our material, it’s just a chance for people to see something a little bit different.
“Although the fundraiser sounds jokey, there is a very serious side to this, which is a concern that a visibly Jewish presence in Edinburgh may invite criticism and protest. We feel this important to come back at this, without equivocation.”
Anyone interested in supporting the crowdfunder can do so here.
- Jew-O-Rama runs from 3rd – 25th August at Whistlebinkies from 5:15pm – 6:15pm. It is a Free Entry show with a ‘pay-what-you-want bucket donation at the end. Ticket can be booked here.
