Jewish community bus route running at £2.6m annual loss

TfL expects more passengers after rerouting service that campaigners fought for more than 15 years to secure

A bus route introduced to provide a safer direct link between the Jewish communities of Golders Green and Stamford Hill costs around £2.6 million more a year to run than it brings in from fares.

Transport for London pays around £3.3m a year to operate the 310, while the service generated £690,000 in fare revenue between April 2025 and March 2026, according to figures first reported by MyLondon.

The figures come just four months after TfL confirmed the route would be made permanent following a campaign to retain it by Jewish communal groups and London Assembly member Anne Clarke.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The 310 was launched in September 2024 after a campaign lasting more than 15 years for a direct bus between two of north London’s largest Jewish communities.

Before its introduction, passengers travelling between Golders Green and Stamford Hill generally had to change buses at Finsbury Park.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan highlighted concerns about antisemitic abuse when the service was launched.

“I have listened to the concerns of Jewish Londoners, and I understand they are real,” he said.

“I was struck by recent conversations with members of the Jewish community, who described being frightened by the significant increase in antisemitism since 7 October. Some families shared that when changing buses at Finsbury Park while travelling between Golders Green and Stamford Hill, they experienced abuse and felt unsafe.”

Despite the gap between operating costs and fare income, TfL says the route provides an important connection and expects passenger numbers to increase following changes introduced this month.

Since 5 September, the 310 has travelled via Holloway and Nag’s Head instead of Stroud Green Road between Archway and Finsbury Park.

It has also been extended further into Stamford Hill and now runs until around midnight, rather than finishing at 7pm.

TfL estimates the changes will generate around 470 additional journeys each weekday, including approximately 365 using new direct connections. Passengers travelling between Stamford Hill and Golders Green are also expected to save an average of two minutes.

The changes have divided passengers. Of those answering a TfL consultation question about the impact of the proposals, 47 percent expected to be negatively affected, compared with 37 percent who expected a positive impact.

TfL said the route was designed to provide direct connections rather than carry the high passenger numbers seen on some other services.

“The route 310 provides valuable direct links to the communities it serves and, like many similar routes that serve primarily to provide links rather than meet high-volume demand, does not currently recoup its operating costs,” a spokesperson said.

“We expect usage to grow following the rerouting via Holloway Nag’s Head and as the route becomes more established.”

The London Jewish Forum and Board of Deputies were among the communal organisations that campaigned for the service to be retained when its trial period came to an end.

Welcoming TfL’s decision in May, Clarke, the London Assembly member for Barnet and Camden, said the 310 had become “a vital link between Jewish communities” and helped people travel “more safely and easily” between Barnet and Hackney.

Jewish News has approached the London Jewish Forum and Board of Deputies for comment.

TfL has said it will keep the service under review.