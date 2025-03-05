Jewish community gears up for 80th anniversary of Bergen-Belsen liberation
Thousands expected outside Parliament for National Yom HaShoah UK commemoration in April
Ten thousand members and allies of the UK Jewish community are set to mark the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Bergen-Belsen by British Armed Forces.
The National Yom HaShoah UK commemoration takes place on the evening of Wednesday 23 April at Victoria Tower Gardens, the proposed site of the new UK Holocaust Memorial, directly outside the Houses of Parliament.
The event will bring together Holocaust survivors, refugees, dignitaries, and families from every corner of the community, for what may be the last major anniversary where survivors and refugees are present in meaningful numbers.
Neil Martin, chair of Yom HaShoah UK said: “Standing in the shadow of Parliament, on the very ground where the UK’s new Holocaust Memorial will be built, this year’s Yom HaShoah will be a defining moment. We have a duty not just to remember, but to show up—to be counted among those who stood with our survivors, who bore witness, and who pledged to carry forward the legacy of the Shoah.”
The event will include moving testimony from survivors and refugees, addresses from community leaders, and a yellow candle-lighting ceremony involving 80 pupils representing Jewish schools, youth organisations, and student groups.
A highlight of the ceremony will be a performance by a 300-strong children’s choir from 15 Jewish schools across London, singing Never Again, Yom HaShoah UK’s official anthem, composed by award-winning international songwriter Stephen Melzack.
Neil Martin added: “This is not just another commemoration. This is our Mount Sinai moment—a chance for our community to reaffirm its promise to the survivors and refugees among us. It is a call to every generation to take up the torch of memory and ensure it never fades.”
Yom HaShoah UK is working closely with the Metropolitan Police and the Community Security Trust (CST) and the Royal Parks to ensure a safe and dignified event. Tickets are free, but pre-registration is required for all attendees.
- For further information and to book your FREE tickets, visit: www.yomhashoah.org.uk
