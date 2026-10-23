Jewish Conservatives welcome re-selection of Ameet Jogia to fight Hendon seat at next election

Senior Jewish Conservatives have welcomed the selection of Ameet Jogia as the party’s candidate in the Hendon seat at the next general election.

Jogia’s background and recent experience have made him a prominent figure among local Conservatives.

The former adviser to ex-Prime Minister Rishi Sunak narrowly missed winning the north London seat in 2024, where he lost by 15 votes to Labour’s Jewish MP David Pinto-Duschinsky.

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Unsurprisingly, Jogia, a popular councillor in Harrow, has now been reselected to fight the seat for the Tories at the next election.

Local party members have expressed optimism about Jogia’s prospects, citing his strong community ties and public service record.

Conservative peer Lord Leigh is among several party figures backing Jogia’s candidacy. In a post on X he said: “Well done Ameet Jogia.

“I can’t think of anyone who merits election more than you and the people of Hendon deserve better.”

Ahead of the last election Jogia told Jewish News that Hendon “is the most diverse constituency in the country, and I am proud of that diversity. I’m a practising Hindu, and I have grown up with Jewish neighbours and friends, members of the Muslim community… we have never had any disagreements, and I want to promote that”.

Jogia’s remarks have been well received by Hendon’s faith communities, reflecting the constituency’s diversity.

He added: “After 7 October I spoke up very strongly for the Jewish community and Israel, because it was the right thing to do”.

He spent over a decade as a political adviser, notably serving as the Political Adviser for Faith, Race, and Diverse Communities to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

He worked at 10 Downing Street during this period. Jogia also previously served as a political aide to Conservative peer Lord Popat.

He was awarded an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list in June 2022 for his political and public services.