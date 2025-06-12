Jewish D-Day veteran returns to Normandy for 81st commemoration
100-year old Mervyn Kersh paid tribute to the thousands of young men who died fighting Nazi troops in France on June 6, 1944
One of the last living Jewish D-Day veterans received a hero’s welcome in Normandy last week, as he returned to the hallowed ground where thousands of Allied troops perished in an attempt to liberate Nazi-occupied France during the second world war.
Mervyn Kersh, who recently celebrated his 100th birthday, travelled to pay tribute on the 81st anniversary of the June 1944 D-Day landings.
Accompanied by his daughter Lynne, he recalled being sent ashore towards enemy fire when he was just 19 years old, telling ITV News “in the early hours of the morning, you could see the coastline coming closer and it suddenly dawned on me what was happening,” adding that he read from a book of Psalms and “felt better after it.”
Wreaths were laid at Gold Beach, one of the five designated D-Day landing areas, whilst parades, parachute jumps, a fly-past and a remembrance service honouring the thousands who died that day was held at the British Normandy Memorial in Ver-sur-Mer, attended by the last surviving veterans, who are now in their late 90s and older.
Kersh and fellow veteran Stanley Fisher are among an estimated 60,000 Jews who served in the British Armed Forces during the war. Both landed in Normandy in 1944 and were later stationed near Bergen-Belsen when it was liberated by British forces in April 1945.
A total of 4,414 Allied troops were killed on D-Day.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.