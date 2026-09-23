Jewish Deaf Association to train staff to be British Sign Language interpreters

New figures reveal that almost four in five deaf and deafblind people who use British Sign Language (BSL) were left without an interpreter provided by the NHS at medical appointments supported by the Jewish Deaf Association (JDA) this year.

The findings, released to mark International Week of Deaf People (21-26 September), are in line with national reports of NHS failings affecting deaf patients across the UK, including a woman given the wrong vaccine without a BSL interpreter last month.

Released on 23 September, the figures show that between January and August 2026, JDA’s support team – who are all fluent in BSL – supported clients at 205 hospital and GP appointments, including for cancer and oncology care, neurological conditions, respiratory and lung conditions and diabetes management.

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In 79 per cent of cases, the NHS failed to provide a BSL interpreter – with an interpreter present at just 21 per cent of appointments.

This is despite legal requirements on the NHS to meet disabled patients’ communication needs, leaving JDA to step in when provision fails.

JDA client Leon, in his 50’s, arrived at hospital for extensive cancer surgery to discover there was no BSL interpreter there. The charity had contacted the hospital ahead of his operation and been assured one was booked specifically to prevent this happening, but the interpreter had been booked for the wrong day.

He said: “I was already frightened, and then I arrived and found there was no interpreter. When you are deaf, an interpreter isn’t a nice extra. This was my body, my operation and my consent. I needed to be able to ask questions and understand the answers for myself. Afterwards there was so much I needed to know: how to look after my wounds, what signs of infection to watch for, what medication to take and when I could go back to work. Getting any of that wrong could have had serious consequences.”

Leon added that “JDA stepped in when the system failed me. But I shouldn’t need a charity beside me to make sure I can understand what is happening when I go into hospital.”

In response to continuing gaps in interpreter provision, JDA is now training members of its team to become fully qualified and registered BSL interpreters.

Charity chief executive Sue Cipin said: “Despite legislation, we’re still having to battle with hospitals and GP surgeries to book interpreters so that deaf patients can access crucial information about their own health, just as hearing people can.”

She described how the organisation’s support staff “help prevent health inequalities and crises, and without their being on hand 24/7 deaf patients would have no way of accessing A&E services. Without that support, they would be at risk of misdiagnosis and unable to make important decisions about their own health.”

The figures come as JDA reports record demand across its services; between August 2025 and August 2026, an estimated 4,500 people benefited from its work, from supporting Jewish families with deaf babies and deaf children in schools to hearing therapy, home visits for housebound hearing aid users and lifelong support for the deaf and deafblind signing community.