Jewish Family Centre fundraiser aims for £250k in two-day appeal

The Jewish Family Centre is hoping to raise £250,000 this weekend to support families in crisis.

Established in 2002 and offering vital social services for families facing serious challenges such as divorce, mental health struggles, legal entanglements or safeguarding concerns, the north-London based organisation liaises with schools, social services, CAMHS (Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services) and the family courts.

One of the centre’s flagship services is the Child Contact Centre, which provides a safe environment for court-mandated contact sessions between children and non-resident parents following family breakdowns.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The Jewish Family Centre is not a headline-grabbing institution. It doesn’t rely on glossy campaigns or loud declarations. But it is, for many, the most important phone call they ever make. Over the years, it has quietly helped hundreds of families across the community, not defined by their level of observance or background, but by their need to be heard, supported, and guided through some of life’s hardest chapters.

Miriam Coleman, manager of the charity’s family support service said: “What breaks families isn’t just the crisis it’s what follows. The trauma. The waiting. The endless bureaucracy. The isolation. We are here to carry families through the aftermath. There is no other charity in the community offering this kind of comprehensive care under one roof. We are here for the long haul, helping families not just survive crisis, but rebuild from it and without the communities support we cannot continue to help those who need it most”.

The Jewish Family Centre is open four days a week, year-round.