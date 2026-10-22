Jewish Health Equity Partnership appoints Rachel Snow-Miller as national executive director

The Jewish Health Equity Partnership (JHEP) has appointed Rachel Snow-Miller as its National Executive to head up an ambitious new programme addressing health inequalities affecting Jewish communities across England.

JHEP is a five-year programme supported by £1.5 million from The National Lottery Community Fund and delivered in partnership by the Board of Deputies of British Jews and the London Jewish Forum.

It aims to improve understanding of Jewish health needs, tackle structural discrimination and antisemitism within healthcare, and influence lasting improvements in health policy and practice.

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Amanda Bowman, co-chair of the London Jewish Forum, said: “Rachel brings exactly the combination of experience and understanding we need as we establish this new partnership. Her knowledge of the NHS and her commitment to addressing health inequalities will be invaluable as we work to ensure that Jewish communities are better understood and their needs reflected in healthcare.

“We know that antisemitism and a lack of understanding of Jewish identity and culture can affect people’s experiences of healthcare, whether as patients or as healthcare professionals. These issues have received too little attention for too long. Through JHEP, we have an opportunity to build the evidence and relationships needed to address them. Rachel will play a central role in helping us turn that ambition into meaningful change.”

Rachel Snow-Miller, incoming national executive director of JHEP, said: “I have always been passionate about addressing health inequalities and to bring this experience to my own community at a time when so many people are concerned about safely accessing NHS care feels very important to me. I look forward to working with our local communities across England in the coming years.”

JHEP will work with NHS organisations, local authorities and Jewish communities to improve understanding of Jewish health needs and address the inequalities they experience.

Through partnerships across the health system, the programme will seek to influence policy and practice, improve cultural understanding among healthcare professionals and tackle antisemitism and discrimination in healthcare.

JHEP is currently recruiting a full-time programme director to lead the programme. Applications close on 22 November 2026.